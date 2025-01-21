Thai woman left in debt after lending 880k baht to friend

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A woman voiced her grievances on social media after lending 880,000 baht to a close friend nearly three years ago, only to have it remain unpaid.

While her friend continues to live a comfortable life, she finds herself burdened with a high-interest loan. The incident came to light yesterday, January 20, when the woman shared her story online, revealing the financial and emotional strain she has been under since the loan was made.

The Facebook post details how the woman’s friend borrowed the money to prevent their house from being seized by a financier. The friend assured her that the money, which was from the woman’s land sale intended to settle her debts, would be returned by the evening.

However, nearly three years later, the debt remains unpaid. Meanwhile, her friend and their family have opened a large fresh produce store in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, and continue to lead a prosperous life.

The woman recounted how she visited her friend’s home only to be promised by the friend’s mother that the debt would be settled within a month. Trusting the promise, she borrowed money from an informal lender at high interest to manage her financial obligations while waiting for repayment.

Unfortunately, when the agreed-upon time arrived, her friend’s mother vanished, leaving her to deal with the accumulating interest and the stress of her financial situation.

Despite the financial strain, the friend’s family continues to thrive, running a successful market business without repaying the loan. The woman is urging others to share her story, shedding light on her struggle and the betrayal she feels from someone she once considered a close friend, reported KhaoSod.

