Three million Thai elderly to receive 10,000 baht cash handout

Approximately three million elderly people are set to receive 10,000 baht (US$293) each as part of the second phase of the government’s cash handout initiative, according to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul.

Paopoom indicated that a recent review identified 3.04 million elderly people 60 years old and over as eligible for the scheme. However, it is estimated that around 20,000 of these people have since passed away.

Eligible participants must confirm their status via the government’s Tang Rat application, available for verification starting tomorrow, January 22. The cash transfer is scheduled to start on Monday, January 27.

The government’s Digital Wallet project is designed to stimulate the economy by providing funds to all Thai citizens 16 years old and above, under conditions such as an annual income not exceeding 840,000 baht (US$24,672) and combined bank deposits not exceeding 500,000 baht (US$14,685).

Following concerns raised by academics and the Bank of Thailand, the government opted to distribute the funds in phases. The initial phase targeted 14.5 million people with state welfare and disability cards, while the current phase focused on the elderly.

The government anticipates that this distribution will inject money into the economy and enhance the well-being of senior citizens.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan advised eligible recipients to verify their eligibility within the next two days.

She further highlighted that individuals aged 60 and above who may experience difficulties during the registration process should seek assistance from family members to expedite verification and ensure that the PromptPay account is linked to the recipient’s ID number by January 22.

Sasikarn said the linkage will facilitate the disbursement of funds on January 27, reported Bangkok Post.

“This project expands the target group from the 2024 stimulus initiative, initially supporting state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities. It aims to stimulate spending, alleviate financial burdens, and create additional opportunities for vulnerable groups.

“Senior citizens will be able to utilise the funds to purchase essential goods and services, thereby injecting money into the economy and effectively stimulating it. Additionally, this project aims to enhance the overall well-being of senior citizens, improving their quality of life in multiple areas.”