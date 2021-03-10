Thai woman faces charges for involvement in “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai woman faces charges for involvement in “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy
In what the United States Department of Justice calls a “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy, a Thai woman who oversaw the foreign defense contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia office in Thailand is facing charges for involvement in submitting false price quotes, claims and invoices to the US Navy which added up to more than $5 million USD. She was extradited from Thailand and appeared in federal court in San Diego, California on Monday.
The Department of Justice says 41 year old Pornpun “Yin” Settaphakorn, a former executive of Glenn Defense Marine Asia from Bangkok, attempted to cover up the fraud by “consistently misrepresenting” the service costs for its ships in Asia. The department says Yin even submitted bogus price quotes from fake companies using a letterhead she created with a graphics found online.
Yin is facing charges for conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and multiple counts of making false claims. The charges hold maximum penalties ranging from 5 to 20 years in prison.
The Singapore-based Glenn Marine Group has been under investigation by US officials for the past several years with dozens of people charged including Navy officials. Back in 2015, the owner and chief executive of Glenn Defense Marine Asia, Leonard Glenn Francis, pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges.
The Department of Justice says Leonard admitted that he “presided over a massive, decade-long conspiracy involving ‘scores’ of U.S. Navy officials, tens of millions of dollars in fraud and millions of dollars in bribes and gifts – from cash, prostitutes and luxury travel to Cuban cigars, Kobe beef and Spanish suckling pigs.”
Yin was named in a 2014 indictment along with 2 former executives from Singapore, 39 year old Neil Peterson and 44 year old Linda Raja, for submitting false claims of more than $5 million USD.
Peterson and Raja were both sentenced to prison in 2017 for conspiring to submit bogus claims and invoices to the US Navy in what the Department of Justice says was “an effort to win contracts and overcharge the U.S. Navy by tens of millions of dollars as part of a years-long corruption and fraud scheme.” Peterson and Raja have served their sentences and have since returned to Singapore.
Yin’s extradition to the US is a “significant legal victory,” Special Agent in Charge Eric Maddox of the NCIS Economic Crimes Field Office said in a recent press release, adding that law enforcement officials are dedicated to rooting out corruption and fraud that threatens the integrity of the US Navy.
“Settaphakorn’s extradition from Thailand to the United States marks a significant legal victory for the U.S. criminal justice system and the U.S. Navy, as Settaphakorn deserves to be held fully accountable in U.S. federal court for her alleged role in GDMA’s years-long scheme to defraud the Navy.”
Special Agent in Charge of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service Bryan D. Denny also said the extradition is a “monumental step” in the legal process.
“The extradition of Pornpun Settaphakorn from Thailand to the United States is a monumental step in the judicial process to hold Settaphakron accountable for her alleged involvement in the sprawling, years-long scheme to defraud the U.S. Navy and the American taxpayer that was orchestarted by the disgraced Department of Defense contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia, Ltd. and its chief executive officer Leonard France.”
SOURCE: US Department of Justice
Thailand
Thai Visa Centre accuses former employee of stealing from a family seeking to travel to Thailand
Thai Visa Centre sent out a warning about a former employee, saying they discovered that he not only stole money from the company and staff members, but he also stole 130,000 baht from a family overseas who were planning to travel to Thailand.
The centre claims the former staff member, Asim Muhammad Mehran, has been stealing money from other employees for more than 5 months. They say this is a “huge shock” and they’ve contacted the police. Thai Visa Centre has sent out an email and made a post on Facebook warning people about the former employee.
“Not only has he been stealing money he also lied to the team about needing money for his sick father, and our staff helped his father pay for a fake heart operation in his home country.”
They say Asim had told some walk-in customers to contact him directly rather than through the centre’s official email or LINE. Thai Visa Centre is advising all clients and potential clients to only use the official forms of communication.
“Earlier this morning we made a post on Facebook explaining that Asim has been stealing from Grace, and TVC staff members.
It has also come to our attention that he has recently stolen money from a family of 4 trying to travel into Thailand to the sum of 130,000 baht.
We are worried this this is not an isolated situation, and if anyone has been in direct contact with him to please contact us ASAP.”
Thai Visa Centre ran into trouble in August of last year when immigration police raided the home of a couple who established the centre following complaints of forged documents. Police happened to find 60 cannabis plants in the home. The couple, American national Chad Vincent Scira and Thai national Grace Scira, were arrested.
The centre later issued a statement saying all the visas are officially obtained through immigration, adding that Grace had an issue with immigration several years ago which led to the inspection. They say she was growing cannabis as research for medicinal use.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases, Samut Sakhon lifts “factory quarantine”
After months of strict disease control measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the epicentre of the recent wave of infections, Samut Sakhon, is lifting its so-called “bubble and seal” measures which quarantined migrant workers at factories where they worked. Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration deputy spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says the measures are being lifted today.
39 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the CCSA’s daily briefing. There are 509 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,540 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 39 new cases, 21 cases transmitted in high risk areas, 13 cases were detected in active case finding and 5 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Foreign students can take part in political gatherings as long as they follow the law
Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is clarifying that foreign students can, indeed, take part in political gatherings provided they follow the law. The news comes after The Asian Institute of Technology sent an email to its students saying it respected freedom of expression but was conveying a request from Thai immigration for foreign students not to join protests.
The email also allegedly told students they could risk losing their visas if they were found to be participating in such gatherings. The email also allegedly said they could be blacklisted from Thailand if they were caught, citing the Immigration Bureau.
But the Immigration Burea commissioner, Sompong Chingduang, says it was possibly a miscommunication. He says the immigration office of Pathum Thani, where the school was located, contacted all educational institutes in the province, to express concern that if foreign students took part in political protests, they could risk being infected with Covid-19. According to Reuters, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri also said that no order had been issued by the immigration bureau, as did foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, who said the issue could be a “miscommunication.”
“Please be assured that the Immigration Bureau has never issued an order to ban foreign students from political gatherings. We only want them to be careful about the pandemic. The bureau understands well about people’s rights under the Thai constitution.”
But Sompong is asking students to be careful not to break the law as it could affect their status as students in Thailand. He reiterated that they could take part in political gatherings as long as they stayed within the scope of the law. According to Reuters, AIT also said in the email what Sompong reiterated.
“All of us must be respectful of the laws and policies of the host country Thailand.”
According to Reuters, the email sent by the AIT, however, did not specifically mention demonstrations about the recent Myanmar coup, but said the request covers protests in “Bangkok, United Nations, embassies.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/Reuters
Craig
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 12:08 pm
Again, shocking.
Slugger
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:11 pm
Mugs waiting to be fleeced.
Kim
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:18 pm
Why would any Country allow the extradition of their Citizens to US when its none reciprocal?
Toby Andrews
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:06 pm
UNGLE SAM WANTS YOU, Yin Setapankorn for defrauding the US Navy.
She will not find it as easy to use her sneaky Thai ways to bribe her way out in San Diego.