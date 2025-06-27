Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road

A Thai man is seeking justice after being punched by a stranger on a road in Chiang Mai province without any prior altercation, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 25.

The victim, 30 year old James, posted CCTV footage of the assault on his Facebook page, appealing to the online community to help identify the attacker. He uploaded the video yesterday, June 26, with the caption, “Hunt him!”

In the video, the assailant is seen stepping out of a white pickup and approaching James, who was waiting at a red light on his motorcycle. After a brief argument, the suspect initially returned to his vehicle, but then suddenly turned back and punched James in the face, causing his motorcycle to topple over.

The timestamp and location on the footage indicate the incident took place at Ton Kwaen Intersection in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai, at approximately 12.40am.

In an interview with Channel 7, James said he was on his way home from a temple fair and stopped at the traffic light in front of the pickup and heard loud arguing from inside the vehicle. Acting on instinct, he turned to see what was happening, stressing that he had no intention of eavesdropping.

According to James, one of the men inside the pickup shouted at him and tried to provoke a confrontation. Wanting to avoid escalation, he simply replied, “There’s nothing.”

Despite this, the man got out of the vehicle, threatened to stab him, and then punched him, as shown in the footage.

James added that the pickup had no registration plate, which made it difficult to identify the suspect. He hoped sharing the video online would assist the police in tracking down the attacker.

The victim said he had never met the assailant before and had no history of conflict with anyone in the vehicle. He sustained a knee injury during the incident, and the punch also resulted in broken teeth.

Later, James posted an update on Facebook stating that police had successfully arrested the suspect, although he did not provide further details about legal proceedings or potential charges.