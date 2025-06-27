Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road

Victim looks at attacker's car moments before he was assaulted

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin21 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
63 1 minute read
Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road
Photo via Facebook/ Narong Tila

A Thai man is seeking justice after being punched by a stranger on a road in Chiang Mai province without any prior altercation, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 25.

The victim, 30 year old James, posted CCTV footage of the assault on his Facebook page, appealing to the online community to help identify the attacker. He uploaded the video yesterday, June 26, with the caption, “Hunt him!”

In the video, the assailant is seen stepping out of a white pickup and approaching James, who was waiting at a red light on his motorcycle. After a brief argument, the suspect initially returned to his vehicle, but then suddenly turned back and punched James in the face, causing his motorcycle to topple over.

The timestamp and location on the footage indicate the incident took place at Ton Kwaen Intersection in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai, at approximately 12.40am.

In an interview with Channel 7, James said he was on his way home from a temple fair and stopped at the traffic light in front of the pickup and heard loud arguing from inside the vehicle. Acting on instinct, he turned to see what was happening, stressing that he had no intention of eavesdropping.

Thai man punches motorcyclist without prior conflict
Photo via Facebook/ Narong Tila

According to James, one of the men inside the pickup shouted at him and tried to provoke a confrontation. Wanting to avoid escalation, he simply replied, “There’s nothing.”

Despite this, the man got out of the vehicle, threatened to stab him, and then punched him, as shown in the footage.

Related Articles

James added that the pickup had no registration plate, which made it difficult to identify the suspect. He hoped sharing the video online would assist the police in tracking down the attacker.

Thai man physically assaulted by stranger on road
Photo via Facebook/ Narong Tila

The victim said he had never met the assailant before and had no history of conflict with anyone in the vehicle. He sustained a knee injury during the incident, and the punch also resulted in broken teeth.

Later, James posted an update on Facebook stating that police had successfully arrested the suspect, although he did not provide further details about legal proceedings or potential charges.

Physical assault on Chiang Mai road
Photo via Facebook/ Chiang Mai News

Latest Thailand News
Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park Thailand News

Black beauty: Rare leopard spotted at Phetchaburi national park

19 seconds ago
Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road Chiang Mai News

Thai man punched by stranger on Chiang Mai road

21 minutes ago
Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early Phuket News

Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early

21 minutes ago
Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal? Business News

Thailand’s 36% US tariff at risk: Will minister secure a deal?

44 minutes ago
Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns Pattaya News

Pattaya sports complex plagued by delays and corruption concerns

1 hour ago
Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi Thailand News

Gunmen at large after fatal shooting of Thai businessman in Kanchanaburi

1 hour ago
Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth Thailand News

Hun Sen warns Thaksin: Betrayal, treason, and exposing the truth

1 hour ago
Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay Thailand News

Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay

3 hours ago
Police drives against traffic flow and fatally crashes woman in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Police drives against traffic flow and fatally crashes woman in Ratchaburi

3 hours ago
Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack Phuket News

Phuket soldier honoured in royal ceremony after fatal sniper attack

4 hours ago
Chon Buri farmer busted with 10,000 meth pills in sting Pattaya News

Chon Buri farmer busted with 10,000 meth pills in sting

4 hours ago
Pattaya kidnap: Russian journalist extorted for over 2.5 million baht Pattaya News

Pattaya kidnap: Russian journalist extorted for over 2.5 million baht

4 hours ago
Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search Thailand News

Bomb plot in Phuket: 6 suspects arrested, officials continue search

4 hours ago
Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today Thailand News

Alcohol sales hours to change in Thailand starting today

5 hours ago
20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30 Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and flash flood continue to batter Thailand

5 hours ago
NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion Thailand News

NACC probes justice minister, DSI chief over senate collusion

21 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia relax border rules amid tensions

21 hours ago
Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march Pattaya News

Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march

22 hours ago
Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants Phuket News

Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants

23 hours ago
Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga Thailand News

Teacher busted with drugs, weapons, and wildlife in Phang Nga

23 hours ago
Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search Bangkok News

Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search

23 hours ago
Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son Thailand News

Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son

23 hours ago
Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life Road deaths

Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life

23 hours ago
Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns Phuket News

Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin21 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 27, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x