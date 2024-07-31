Thai man arrested for stealing from Bangkok laundrettes

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police arrested a man suspected of breaking into coin-operated machines at several laundrettes in Bangkok. Despite his attempts to evade detection by adjusting surveillance cameras, he was ultimately caught.

Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, Police Major General Noppasil Poolwasawat, Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradech Thammasuthee, and Colonel Niwat Phuenguthaisri, along with their investigative teams, successfully apprehended 29 year old Chaiyanan. He was arrested under a warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court yesterday, July 30, for charges of nighttime theft involving the use of a vehicle to facilitate the crime and evade capture.

The case began on July 14 when Khlong Tan Police Station received a report from a victim who had discovered that an unknown individual had tampered with the CCTV cameras at a laundrette on Soi Pattanakarn 38. The perpetrator, who arrived on a motorcycle at approximately 3.54am on July 12, stole 5,000 baht from a coin-exchange machine before fleeing the scene. The victim filed a complaint at the Khlong Tan Police Station.

“The suspect’s behaviour was consistent across multiple incidents. He targeted laundromats in Huai Khwang and Ratchada areas between July 11 and 16, adjusting surveillance cameras before committing the thefts.”

Police swiftly identified Chaiyanan as the suspect and sought a warrant for his arrest, which was granted by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court yesterday.

The investigation team learned that Chaiyanan had taken refuge in the Phai Singto area today. Officers set up surveillance and spotted him in the parking lot of a convenience store around 5.50pm. He was promptly arrested and taken to Khlong Tan Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradech Thammasuthee issued a statement.

“The suspect’s actions caused significant distress within the community. It is crucial to apprehend such individuals swiftly to prevent further harm and fear among the public.

“Despite his cunning attempts to avoid detection, the extensive CCTV network throughout Bangkok, initiated by former Police General Suwat Jangyodsuk, played a pivotal role in our investigation and capture. If left unchecked, such criminal activities could escalate, posing a broader threat to society.”