Bangkok abbot’s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft

Shockwaves online as monk's modest life clashes with luxury asset claims

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
91 1 minute read
Bangkok abbot’s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft
Photo via MGR Online

An abbot at a Bangkok temple reported to police the theft of 10 million baht in cash and nearly 13 million baht in gold on Sunday, June 29. He insisted the valuables were his personal property and not related to temple donations.

Phra Ratchawatchara Phattanatorn, the abbot of Mueang Temple in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, assigned the temple manager, Sakda Lertritsomboon, to file a police report at Phetchakasem Police Station on his behalf yesterday, July 1.

Police subsequently visited the temple to question the abbot. He explained that he hired two Thai men, Thawatchai Khamsen and Thinnakorn Tonkaew, to take him to a bank where he withdrew 10 million baht on Saturday, June 28.

The cash was then stored in the abbot’s office within the temple. However, on the morning of Sunday, when he returned to collect it, he discovered the bag containing the money had vanished.

Upon checking other valuables, the abbot realised that his gold bars, worth nearly 13 million baht, had also gone missing. He stated that he had been accumulating cash and gold throughout his monastic life and maintained that none of it came from temple donations.

Bangkok temple theft leaves abbot 23 million baht loss
Photo via MGR Online

The abbot suspected Thawatchai and Thinnakorn were involved in the theft. Police are currently searching for the two men for further questioning.

What drew widespread public attention, however, was not the hunt for the suspects, but the sheer amount of personal wealth the abbot claimed to possess.

Related Articles
Thai abbot lost 23 million baht cash and gold in theft
The abbot | Photo via Facebook/ วัดม่วง บางแค

Many netizens questioned how a monk, expected to lead a modest lifestyle, could amass such riches, suggesting that some monks appear to live more lavishly than hardworking salary earners. Comments shared online included…

“I really want my husband to become a monk to support the family. He earns so little now.”

“How did a monk manage to save 10 million baht?”

“Luxurious life in robes!”

“Monk is the best career.”

“No more studying, let’s become monks.”

Some social media users urged police to investigate the abbot’s financial records to verify whether the assets were genuinely personal.

Latest Thailand News
Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors Phuket News

Bomb scare patrol: Phuket orders crackdown on abandoned motors

22 seconds ago
Bangkok abbot&#8217;s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft Bangkok News

Bangkok abbot’s wealth questioned after he reports 23 million baht theft

10 minutes ago
Missing woman&#8217;s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal Thailand News

Missing woman’s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal

18 minutes ago
Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for &#8216;You Fight, We Help&#8217; debt relief Business News

Thai Cabinet expands eligibility for ‘You Fight, We Help’ debt relief

25 minutes ago
Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years Thailand News

Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years

34 minutes ago
Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute Pattaya News

Elderly motorcycle taxi driver attacked in Chon Buri dispute

43 minutes ago
Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme Business News

Thailand hotels face delays in 1.7 billion baht subsidy scheme

51 minutes ago
Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour Thailand News

Noodle-icious win: Saraburi vendor hits jackpot, shares the flavour

59 minutes ago
Phuket boosts security with 98 million baht &#8216;Phuket Eye&#8217; expansion Phuket News

Phuket boosts security with 98 million baht ‘Phuket Eye’ expansion

1 hour ago
Drunk Thai driver faces extra charge for punching police at Bangkok station Bangkok News

Drunk Thai driver faces extra charge for punching police at Bangkok station

1 hour ago
Pattaya paint rage: Worker batters delivery lad over smudged lines Pattaya News

Pattaya paint rage: Worker batters delivery lad over smudged lines

2 hours ago
DLT warns against counterfeit licence plates sold on social media Bangkok News

DLT warns against counterfeit licence plates sold on social media

2 hours ago
Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession Crime News

Thai teacher arrested for drug use and weapon possession

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes alcohol law reform to boost tourism and safety Thailand News

Thailand eyes alcohol law reform to boost tourism and safety

2 hours ago
Wild weather alert: Thailand provinces brace for deluge Thailand Weather Updates

Wild weather alert: Thailand provinces brace for deluge

2 hours ago
Splash &#8216;n&#8217; grab: Floods wreak havoc as Pattaya bikes washed away Pattaya News

Splash ‘n’ grab: Floods wreak havoc as Pattaya bikes washed away

2 hours ago
Barking mad: Boy rescued after being raised by dogs in drug den Thailand News

Barking mad: Boy rescued after being raised by dogs in drug den

3 hours ago
Bangkok minimum wage hits 400 baht: Boost for 700,000 workers Bangkok News

Bangkok minimum wage hits 400 baht: Boost for 700,000 workers

18 hours ago
Helicopter tail number sparks lottery frenzy in Udon Thani Thailand News

Helicopter tail number sparks lottery frenzy in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
Hungry bear shocks diners at restaurant in Khao Yai National Park Thailand News

Hungry bear shocks diners at restaurant in Khao Yai National Park

18 hours ago
15 Chinese arrested in northern Thailand luxury home raid for scam Thailand News

15 Chinese arrested in northern Thailand luxury home raid for scam

18 hours ago
Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri Road deaths

Tragic accident claims lives of mother and daughter in Chon Buri

18 hours ago
Bangkok Airways takes off with green fuel to slash carbon emissions Thailand News

Bangkok Airways takes off with green fuel to slash carbon emissions

18 hours ago
Thai cannabis prescriptions standardised, symptoms list clarified Cannabis News

Thai cannabis prescriptions standardised, symptoms list clarified

18 hours ago
Elderly man injured in Chanthaburi market altercation Crime News

Elderly man injured in Chanthaburi market altercation

18 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
91 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x