Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament

A Thai university professor blamed an artificial intelligence (AI) photo editor for a nude image of himself that circulated on social media platforms.

The Facebook news page Big Kren recently reported on a group, known as OutdoorHDY, who are allegedly involved in outdoor sexual activities and produced pornographic videos at several public locations in the southern province of Songkhla.

The group was reportedly caught staging a nude photoshoot in front of the sacred and popular tourist attraction, Phra Phuttha Mongkhon Maharat Buddha statue, at the Khao Kho Hong Viewpoint.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who demanded that police take legal action against all members of the group.

In a follow-up report, the Facebook page claimed that one member of OutdoorHDY was identified as a professor in the Faculty of Humanities at a well-known university in Songkhla. The post included a censored nude photograph alleged to be of the professor.

The image showed the alleged professor standing naked at the university’s outdoor stadium, wearing nothing but an Apple Watch. No other people were visible in the background.

According to the page, the university was aware of a nude photoshoot. However, it reportedly urged both local news outlets and university staff to keep the matter confidential in order to protect its reputation.

In response to the latest incident, the university spoke with Channel 8, assuring that it had conducted an internal investigation and had no intention of concealing the issue. It also confirmed that the professor in question had since resigned from his post.

The media also interviewed the professor yesterday, April 23. His identity was withheld during the interview. He denied ever participating in a nude photoshoot and claimed that the photo circulating online was digitally altered using AI technology.

The professor stated he was unaware of who was responsible for the image but suspected the perpetrator to be the same person who had previously impersonated him online.

This individual allegedly created an account on the platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming to be a professor, and posted multiple AI-generated nude images.

He further revealed that he had filed a police report regarding the incident, but had not yet received any updates from the authorities.

The professor clarified that his resignation was not related to the explicit images, but rather stemmed from dissatisfaction with working in academia, which he found unsuitable for him.