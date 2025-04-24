Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

A Thai university professor blamed an artificial intelligence (AI) photo editor for a nude image of himself that circulated on social media platforms.

The Facebook news page Big Kren recently reported on a group, known as OutdoorHDY, who are allegedly involved in outdoor sexual activities and produced pornographic videos at several public locations in the southern province of Songkhla.

The group was reportedly caught staging a nude photoshoot in front of the sacred and popular tourist attraction, Phra Phuttha Mongkhon Maharat Buddha statue, at the Khao Kho Hong Viewpoint.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who demanded that police take legal action against all members of the group.

Related Articles

In a follow-up report, the Facebook page claimed that one member of OutdoorHDY was identified as a professor in the Faculty of Humanities at a well-known university in Songkhla. The post included a censored nude photograph alleged to be of the professor.

The image showed the alleged professor standing naked at the university’s outdoor stadium, wearing nothing but an Apple Watch. No other people were visible in the background.

nude photoshoot in front of Buddha statue in Songkhla
Phra Phuttha Mongkhon Maharat Buddha statue | Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

According to the page, the university was aware of a nude photoshoot. However, it reportedly urged both local news outlets and university staff to keep the matter confidential in order to protect its reputation.

In response to the latest incident, the university spoke with Channel 8, assuring that it had conducted an internal investigation and had no intention of concealing the issue. It also confirmed that the professor in question had since resigned from his post.

Nude photoshoot in Songkhla
Nude images from the OutdoorHDY group | Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรคอหงส์

The media also interviewed the professor yesterday, April 23. His identity was withheld during the interview. He denied ever participating in a nude photoshoot and claimed that the photo circulating online was digitally altered using AI technology.

Songkhla news
Songkhla Old Town | Photo by Assawin via Canva

The professor stated he was unaware of who was responsible for the image but suspected the perpetrator to be the same person who had previously impersonated him online.

This individual allegedly created an account on the platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming to be a professor, and posted multiple AI-generated nude images.

University professor
Photo by Vanessa Garcia via Canva

He further revealed that he had filed a police report regarding the incident, but had not yet received any updates from the authorities.

The professor clarified that his resignation was not related to the explicit images, but rather stemmed from dissatisfaction with working in academia, which he found unsuitable for him.

Latest Thailand News
2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels Phuket News

2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels

19 seconds ago
Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament Thailand News

Thai university professor blames AI for nude pre-dick-ament

10 minutes ago
Busted! Pakistani man lived &#8216;life after death&#8217; with dead Thai&#8217;s ID Bangkok News

Busted! Pakistani man lived ‘life after death’ with dead Thai’s ID

20 minutes ago
Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

28 minutes ago
Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes Thailand News

Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

39 minutes ago
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs Phuket News

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

49 minutes ago
Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute Bangkok News

Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

57 minutes ago
Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street

1 hour ago
Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe Crime News

Royal Thai Navy captures illegal Indonesian fishing vessel near Koh Lipe

1 hour ago
Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes Thailand News

Search is on for Thailand’s next global goodwill heroes

1 hour ago
Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting Crime News

Suspect arrested in Songkhla monk shooting

2 hours ago
Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade Thailand News

Thailand’s war on cyber fraud gets a major upgrade

2 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for filming volunteer in Bangkok toilet Bangkok News

Homeless man arrested for filming volunteer in Bangkok toilet

2 hours ago
8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet Phuket News

8,000 runners set for biggest Phuket marathon yet

2 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s devotion to Buriram cult blamed for husband&#8217;s death Thailand News

Thai woman’s devotion to Buriram cult blamed for husband’s death

2 hours ago
Panic button: Thailand to blast phones with emergency alert tests Thailand News

Panic button: Thailand to blast phones with emergency alert tests

4 hours ago
Bomb attack in Pattani leaves seven injured in volunteer vehicle (video) South Thailand News

Bomb attack in Pattani leaves seven injured in volunteer vehicle (video)

4 hours ago
Gambling site link to academic scandal uncovered in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gambling site link to academic scandal uncovered in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Chinese tourists favour Vietnam over Thailand amid rising costs Thailand News

Chinese tourists favour Vietnam over Thailand amid rising costs

4 hours ago
Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother Thailand News

Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother

4 hours ago
Commerce Ministry targets foreign nominees in 6 sectors Thailand News

Commerce Ministry targets foreign nominees in 6 sectors

4 hours ago
Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Police seize cannabis in secret bread tin operation in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after deadly dispute over motorcycle noise Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after deadly dispute over motorcycle noise

5 hours ago
Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks Politics News

Phumtham denies visa scandal derailed US trade talks

5 hours ago
South Korean man injured in restaurant bill dispute with Pattaya women Pattaya News

South Korean man injured in restaurant bill dispute with Pattaya women

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

Pattaya’s new parking rules spark confusion and complaints

28 minutes ago
Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

Massive fire devastates Phanom Sarakham market, destroying 12 homes

39 minutes ago
Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

49 minutes ago
Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

Foreign man causes scene at Bangkok hotel over deposit dispute

57 minutes ago