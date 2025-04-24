2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels

2 foreign tourists found dead in Phuket hotels
A holiday in paradise ended in tragedy yesterday after a 52 year old Swedish tourist was found dead in his hotel room in Patong, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

Patong police were alerted to the incident at approximately 12.58pm yesterday, April 23. Officers quickly responded to the scene on Thaweewong Road, along with emergency medical teams, a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital, and rescue personnel from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation.

The man, who had been staying alone since checking in on April 10, was found lying on his side on the bed. Police confirmed there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry, and the room showed no indication of foul play.

According to a housekeeper, the man had developed a habit of drinking alcohol in his room. She knocked on his door for routine cleaning but received no reply. When she returned later and noticed him unmoving through the window, she raised the alarm. Upon entering the room, she found him unresponsive and immediately contacted hotel staff and emergency services.

CCTV footage obtained by police showed the tourist returning to his room alone at 9.44pm the previous evening, April 22. Officers estimate that the man likely died between 6am and 8am the following morning.

A few personal medications were found near the bedside, and his body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said a spokesperson from Patong Police. “We are awaiting the autopsy results and have notified the Swedish Embassy, which is coordinating with his family.”

In a separate but similarly grim incident, rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called out again late last night, this time to a hotel on Soi Saensabai, where another foreign man was found dead in his room.

According to a brief foundation report, the second man “died in the room due to chronic disease.” His body was also transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, reported The Phuket News.

While the two cases are not currently believed to be connected, the back-to-back deaths have cast a shadow over Phuket’s bustling tourist scene, with police urging hotels to remain vigilant and report any unusual guest behaviour.

