Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

A Thai tomboy broke up with her girlfriend last night after the woman refused to support her false claim of physical assault at an entertainment venue in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

Officers from Bangpu Police Station and rescuers from the Ruam Kusol Samut Prakan Foundation were alerted to a physical assault at a bar in Soi Bang Lam Phee and rushed to the scene at 11pm, yesterday, March 16.

They found the injured tomboy, 25 year old A, outside the entertainment venue with her girlfriend. She had deep cuts to her little toe and right foot and lost a significant amount of blood.

The rescue team attempted to stop the bleeding and transported her to a nearby hospital. However, approximately 500 metres from the scene, A opened the rescue van door and jumped out. The driver immediately pulled over and rushed to check on her.

Rescuers managed to convince A to go to the hospital but she refused. During the conversation, A revealed to rescuers and police officers that she had clinked glasses with another tomboy she met in the bar.

She placed her glass on the table after that but the other tomboy accidentally knocked it over, causing it to break.

The bar staff demanded 120 baht from A as compensation for the broken glass. She refused to pay, insisting that she did not break it, prompting three bar guards to approach her.

A heated argument ensued, during which one of the guards allegedly pushed him, resulting in the injury to his foot.

A’s girlfriend confirmed that the guards did indeed push her partner but maintained that a physical assault was fake. Her girlfriend injured herself by throwing a glass alcohol bottle to the ground and accidentally stepped on it.

Her statement angered A, who then said she wanted to break up with her in front of the officers. Despite the rescuers’ continued efforts to persuade A to go to the hospital, she refused.

After around 30 minutes of negotiations, A and her girlfriend reportedly walked away from the scene, leading the rescue team and police to withdraw from the area.