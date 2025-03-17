Shell shocked: Minister calls for united front to save dugongs (video)

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
162 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of The Pew Charitable Trust

An impassioned call for collective action to tackle the conservation crisis threatening seagrass and dugongs was issued by Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment at the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort.

The turtle release ceremony, held on March 14, emphasised the urgent need for all sectors to collaborate in safeguarding these endangered marine species.

Chalermchai lauded the efforts of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), private enterprises, and volunteers in their dedication to dugong conservation. Despite significant strides in seagrass planting, ongoing damage to these critical habitats requires relentless rehabilitation.

Innovative solutions are in the works, including developing food capsules for dugongs. Chalermchai advised fishermen to navigate these habitats cautiously to prevent harm.

“Progress is evident with a reduction in accidental dugong deaths. There are persistent misconceptions about dugong tusks and the public need to appreciate dugongs as invaluable creatures rather than sources of ivory.”

Natural migrations of dugongs between Trang and Phuket are driven by food availability, Chalermchai explained.

“Feeding grounds could boost the population, and the public should support conservation.”

Picture courtesy of Britannica

The event, organised by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in collaboration with the RTN Third Area Command, spotlighted advanced conservation techniques like satellite tracking of green sea turtles, in honour of His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti’s commitment to sea life preservation.

Two three-year-old green sea turtles were equipped with Spot375 satellite transmitters to monitor feeding grounds and survival rates. Using the Argos satellite system, these devices offer detailed location data and water temperature records for valuable long-term research, reported Phuket News.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul and other notable attendees, including Vincent Delsol, General Manager of Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, were present to support the cause.

Chalermchai led officials and military personnel in honouring Prince Dipangkorn’s efforts, culminating in the release of a hawksbill sea turtle named Poseidon alongside another rehabilitated turtle, Phrommin, from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Center.

The day’s highlights included a drone demonstration showcasing marine monitoring techniques. Deployed drones monitored dugongs, seagrass restoration, and overall marine ecosystems, with Chalermchai noting the promising outcomes at Ao Tang Khen.

Picture of a green sea turtle courtesy of Dive Training

An exhibition on sea turtle conservation, marine biodiversity, and seagrass restoration was also featured. Insights into environmental threats and restoration projects were provided by the Phang Nga Naval Base’s Sea Turtle Conservation Center and Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort’s CSR initiative.

Citizen marine scientists were recognised with the Love the sea with all your heart honorary badge and certificates for their contributions to dugong monitoring and seagrass conservation.

Phrommin’s heartwarming return to the wild is a testament to the dedication of conservationists. Initially found stranded and in poor condition at Thap Lamu Beach in 2022, Phrommin was nurtured back to health at the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre.

Chalermchai reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to marine conservation. He underscored the vital role of governmental agencies, conservation groups, and local communities working in unison to protect Thailand’s precious marine biodiversity.

Bob Scott
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

