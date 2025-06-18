‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot

A 22 year old Thai soldier who told his family “don’t be afraid” the night before he was gunned down by a sniper has been laid to rest in a solemn ceremony in Phuket.

Private First Class (PFC) Pakom Suden was shot and killed yesterday, June 17, during a security patrol in Ban Wang Hin, Bannang Sata district, Yala.

The machine gunner served with the 3rd Rifle Platoon, 1st Infantry Company of the Special Operations Unit, which is actively deployed to ensure public safety in Thailand’s Deep South.

His body was airlifted by military helicopter to Wat Mongkhon Wararam School in Nai Yang late last night, arriving at 9.50pm.

A dignified reception followed, attended by high-ranking officials, grieving family members, and dozens of villagers.

Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun, Sakhu Mayor Trin Panyawai, Interior Ministry officials, and local leaders paid tribute, while an honour guard from the 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment carried his casket in full ceremonial form.

Following Islamic tradition, PFC Pakom’s body was taken to Darun Abidin Mosque in Bang Malao for ghusul janazah (ritual cleansing) and funeral prayers.

His burial was scheduled for 10am today, June 18, at the nearby Muslim cemetery. A royal funeral ceremony will be held on June 26, reported The Phuket News.

His mother, Prakong Cholthar, and sister, Woranuch Angkhara, were overwhelmed with grief as they shared their final conversation with him.

“He asked us if we were afraid,” said his mother through tears. “He said, ‘Why be afraid? If something happens, I’ll be fine.’”

Officials at the ceremony stressed that full military honours were given in recognition of PFC Pakom’s service and sacrifice. His death underscores the continued dangers faced by Thai security forces operating in the insurgency-affected southern border provinces.

Locals and military personnel alike stood in silence, paying their respects to the young soldier whose bravery and sense of duty will be remembered.