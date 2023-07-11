Thailand braces for 150,000 dengue fever cases

Image by Songpin from Getty Images Pro

Health authorities in Thailand issued a warning about a potentially significant outbreak of dengue fever in the country. Predicted figures from the Department of Disease Control (DDC) suggest that up to 150,000 instances of infection may occur by year-end.

Opas Karnkawinpong, the permanent secretary for public health, yesterday confirmed that this year has already seen a significant rise in dengue cases, with numbers exceeding 30,000 and resulting in 33 fatalities. Dr Opas was speaking at a seminar titled “Dengue: Effective Action for Treatment and Prevention,” held at Rajavithi Hospital. He said…

“The ministry is highly concerned about the increasing number of dengue infections. They may reach up to 150,000 cases this year if preventive measures fail.”

Dr Opas noted a shift in the demographic typically affected by the virus. Historically, children were most commonly infected, but now, the disease is also becoming widespread among adults and older members of the population. This could potentially be due to a lack of immunity in adults and older people who have previously not had the disease.

He also explained a growing trend of infections in urban areas, attributing it to increased mobility.

“People are travelling more frequently between places after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this is increasing their vulnerability to the disease.”

Dr Opas called for urgent awareness and action, urging anyone experiencing potential dengue symptoms to seek immediate medical help.

“With screening and early detection, we can save lives.”

He also mentioned that the dengue vaccine is still very new, requiring further examination before considering it for mass deployment.

“Our academic team is studying the case, and we don’t want to quickly jump to a conclusion. Any decision must be based on academic support, not social pressure.”

Meanwhile, Dr Chantana Pudungtod, who leads the Vector Borne Disease Division of the DDC, revealed that the existing number of infections is 2.7 times higher compared with the same period in the previous year.

The north of the country is currently experiencing the most significant surge of dengue cases, followed by the central plains, and subsequent increases in the south and northeast.

The youngest diagnosed patient was a baby who was just one month old. Conversely, the oldest case involved a 76 year old individual. The current fatality rate stands at 0.11%, reported Bangkok Post.