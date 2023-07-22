Thai political parties resist joining Pheu Thai-led coalition

Supporters of the Move Forward Party gather at Democracy Monument during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 19. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

The political landscape in Thailand recently witnessed a dramatic event as Bhumjaithai, United Thai Nation, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and Chartthaipattana took a united stance against joining a Pheu Thai-led coalition. Their refusal hinged on one critical determinant – the participation of the Move Forward Party (MFP) in the coalition.

Bhumjaithai’s leading figure, Anutin Charnvirakul, revealed the party’s solid resistance to any attempts to revise Section 112, which pertains to the lese majeste law. He explicitly stated that his party is unable to join forces with any political group that champions alterations to this particular law. Crucially, while there hasn’t been any invitation from Pheu Thai to be a part of the coalition, Anutin mentioned that including MFP in the alliance would indeed be a deal-breaker.

” The MFP is the only party that seeks to amend the law and doesn’t appear to be backing down. The party heavyweights, the Progressive Movement and their supporters are adamant on pushing this policy through despite objections, although it is causing divisiveness,” he elaborated.

United Thai Nation’s chief, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, took to social media to share his party’s perspective. Via a Facebook post, he stated that the party would neither support the coalition nor vote favourably for a prime ministerial candidate associated with a potential MFP-inclusive alliance. He emphasized that while the nation needs governance, higher priority must be given to defending the three fundamental pillars of Thai society. He further justified their stance by expressing his doubts about MFP head Pita Limjaroenrat’s alignment with these principles.

” In the next round of voting for the prime minister, if the MFP remains in the coalition, the party will not vote for a candidate of this bloc. Based on the MFP’s political activities, we don’t believe it can change its political path and ideology,” he openly wrote.

Speaking for PPRP, Phai Lik, a Member of Parliament for Kamphaeng Phet, likewise communicated the party’s refusal to support any amendments to the lese majeste law and their rejection of an MFP-integrated alliance.

The leader of Chartthaipattana, Varawut Silpa-archa, took a somewhat different approach, showing a willingness to support a Pheu Thai candidate. This, however, was contingent upon not collaborating with any party in favour of revising the lese majeste law, reports Bangkok Post.