Pattaya police crack down on motorbike gang linked to murder case

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a significant crackdown on international crime, Pattaya law enforcement carried out a successful operation against the notorious ‘Outlaws’ motorbike gang. The group has been identified as a major player in criminal activities, with links to the chilling murder case of German businessman Hans Peter Mack. The subsequent operation led by Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn resulted in the arrest of key members.

The press conference held on the afternoon of July 21st, 2023, marked a major victory against organised crime in Pattaya, located in Chonburi province. The ‘Outlaws’ gang, known for its diverse international makeup and unlawful activities, came under the scanner following connections established with Olaf Brinkmann. Brinkmann stands accused as the ringleader in the gruesome Mack murder, where Mack’s dismembered body was hidden in a freezer in Chonburi’s Banglamung district.

Thomas Ginner, identified as the leader of the ‘Outlaws’, was the prime focus of this operation. Among the items confiscated from Ginner were a Harley Davidson motorbike and other personal belongings connected with the Outlaw gang. While Ginner admitted his leadership role within the gang, he denied any involvement in the Hans Peter Mack case or any connections with Brinkmann. Despite his claims, a search of Ginner’s house revealed evidence suggesting he was planning to flee the country, subsequently strengthening the police’s suspicion regarding his alleged criminal involvements.

Alongside Ginner, three foreigners were also apprehended, linked with the ‘Outlaws’. German native Danny Rohde, American Daniel Thomas Toth and Swiss national, Theodor Matis were arrested in a house in Pattaya, charged with staying in the country illegally and violating visa conditions. Four motorbikes and illicit substances found in Rohde’s possession were seized during the operation.

Speaking further, Surachate noted, “Officials are revoking the visas of all the arrested suspects and are set to deport them from the Kingdom.” Additionally, those involved will be placed on a blacklist, effectively barring them from entering Thailand in the future.

The operation goes beyond just these arrests, with further investigations underway to ensure all foreign members involved with the outlawed club, either through visa violations or alleged criminal activities, are held accountable, reports The Pattaya News.