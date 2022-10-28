Thailand
Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
A police officer and a government official have been arrested for selling the personal information of Thai people to scam call centre gangs.
The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Torsak Sookwimon, revealed today that two government officials were involved with a scam call centre gang, and have been prosecuted for their actions. The first officer is a police lieutenant colonel, and the second one is a Commerce Ministry officer.
Torsak revealed that the two crooks were arrested by cyber police with 14 other suspects at the beginning of this month. Eight suspects were arrested for opening bank accounts for scammers, one suspect was arrested for being a coordinator of a Chinese scam leader, and two suspects, the officials, were arrested for gathering information about Thai people and transferring them to the scam gangs.
Torsak revealed that the two officials worked in positions that allowed them to access the personal information of Thai citizens, with information from more than 1,000 people transferred to the scam call centre gangs.
Torsak reported that the police officer could access civil registration data while the commerce officer could access trade registration data. The commerce officer would pick only Thai people who had businesses with high authorised capital.
The two earned around 20,000 baht per day and about 600,000 baht per month from the call centre gangs. The bank accounts of the crooked government officials showed that they had been working with the scammers for a while, but the report did not state exactly how long.
Torsak warned other government officials to avoid getting involved with the scammers. Torsak said…
“If any government official is found to be involved with this kind of fraud, they will be punished harder than other residents.”
The report did not reveal the punishment against the two government officials but they are expected to be charged under Section 27 of the Personal Data Protection Act: controlling or revealing the personal information of others without permission from the owner of the information.
They could face at least one year of imprisonment, a fine of up to 3 million baht, and compensation for victims which is another 6 million on top of the original fine.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
Police say US shooter’s gun was taken from him a week before attack
Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynaecologist to get nude pics
Thai police seize drug kingpin’s luxury Bangkok house on Facebook Live
Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers
China’s ‘secret police stations’ anger Canada, Netherlands
Thais in top 5 most anxious, stressed nations in the world, says Gallup book
Foreign diving instructor rescued off Phuket
Malaysian man arrested in Bangkok for smuggling liquor
Soon-to-be bride tragically killed in car crash in central Thailand
Police arrest Israeli man carrying bullets at Phuket Airport, southern Thailand
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides1 day ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites1 day ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya