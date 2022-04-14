Thailand
Dozens of Thais rescued from Chinese gang, phone scam centre in Cambodia
Thai police forces have reportedly rescued dozens of Thai nationals who were allegedly being held captive by a Chinese gang operating a phone scam centre in a Cambodian coastal gambling town. About two dozen Thais were rescued last Sunday from a guarded townhouse in Sihanoukville, after negotiating with the Chinese gangsters who were running the operation.
Pictures from the Royal Thai Police show a 10 storey building reinforced with razor wire and security cameras. Police say they were able to rescue the Thai nations from the scam centre after traveling to the Cambodian seaside town, where they engaged in extensive negotiations with a gang of Chinese men, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
The Royal Thai Police say they’ve already rescued about 700 Thais who were being held captive and exploited by Chinese gangs for various scam operations in Cambodia. Police say the scam gangs could still be holding more than 1,500 Thais against their will in the Sihanoukville area alone.
According to people who were rescued from the building, each captive Thai was required to ‘scam’ at least US$15,000, or around 505,000 baht, every month, while under the threat of being sold to another gang if they couldn’t get enough deals done.
“Teerapat” and his wife “Dao” were two such Thais who were tricked into joining the scam, lured with the false promises of lucrative “online sales jobs” with transportation, room and board included. After two years of pandemic in their small town near the border in eastern Thailand, the offer seemed too good to refuse. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he related the details of their ordeal…
“I normally don’t trust people easily. But we were both desperate for money so when the broker said we could make up to US$2,000 a month, with everything paid for, transport and room and board, we were convinced… Had I known that my job was to scam other Thais, I would have never gone.”
When they arrived at a guarded, 12 story building, they quickly realised they weren’t going to be doing online sales after all. It was just a lie to lure them it. Instead, they were forced to pose as policemen, customs officials or potential investors and make unsolicited phone calls, pressuring unsuspecting Thais across the border to make money transfers to the gangers’ bank accounts.
In a statement, a high-ranking Thai police officer, Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn (aka. Big Joke), said Thai police have so far rescued and repatriated about 700 Thais from Cambodia. They said that most of them were forced into debt bondage, unable to pay the hefty price of several thousand US dollars to regain their freedom.
“We’ve issued human trafficking warrants for international organised gangs as well as prosecuted brokers who smuggled Thais through illegal border crossings into Cambodia.”
According to various media reports, organised criminal gangs in the Sihanoukville areas have lured hundreds of Southeast Asians, including Thais, Malaysians, Indonesians and Filipinos. Sihanoukville is a notoriously crime-infested beach town riddled with casinos and overrun with Chinese online gangs.
Gangsters in the area routinely head to Thailand, targeting farmers languishing in small villages in between harvest seasons. Unfortunately, many people are duped into forced labour at factories and on fishing boats, or more recently, at scam centres, where they find themselves being exploited by criminal syndicates and unable to escape.
According to Royal Thai Police spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen…
“Most of the kingpins are in China but they employ people all the way down the line in neighbouring countries. When the Thai recruits learn that their job is to scam their fellow Thais, they don’t want to do it any more. But they can’t leave so they have to keep working for the gang.”
PHOTO: The building where a Chinese gang was holding Thais captive to operate a phone scam centre in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Credit: Royal Thai Police
SOURCE: Al Jazeera
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
40 dead, 323 injured on Day 3 of Songkran’s ‘7 Deadly Days’
UPDATE: Large Russian war ship struck, abandoned in flames in Black Sea
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Suvarnabhumi Airport adds arrival QR code to ease confusion
Former Thai PM denies his daughter will run for the top job
Dozens of Thais rescued from Chinese gang, phone scam centre in Cambodia
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Thais still don’t want to travel overseas at this time
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll breaches 100 for fifth straight day
Spreading Thai Culture Overseas in an RV | Songkran Special
Phuket tourists better stop splashing water, or else – PM Prayut
Have a virtual water fight on Facebook or Instagram this Songkran
Songkran: Where to celebrate the Thai New Year in Thailand 2022
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
Why are Thai Airways leasing 3 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft?
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
South Korea is the most expensive country to raise kids
Thailand’s Ministry of Interior urges tight Covid enforcement during Songkran
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events10 hours ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Cannabis2 days ago
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
- Education7 hours ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
- Dentists2 days ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Press Room3 days ago
Applying or renewing your visa in Thailand made easy with TMT Visa Services Phuket
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
Recent comments: