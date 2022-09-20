Thailand
Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
Bangkok Police officers took part in a five-day training drill in preparation for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting between November 18 and 19 this year.
The five-day programme started on Friday, September 16 at the office of the Special Operation Division in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. The objective of the drill was to prepare officers for any emergencies that could happen during the APEC gathering.
The officers who attended the assignment came from the special weapons and tactics unit of the Royal Thai Police Arintaraj 26, Special Operation Unit Naresuan 261, Commando Unit from the Special Service Division, Hanuman Unit from the Crime Suppression Division, Sayobpairee 43 from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, training officials, and shopping mall security guards.
Yesterday, officers moved from the Nonthaburi office to take part in a roleplay scenario shooting incident at the Crystal Ekkamai-Ramdra shopping mall on Pradit Manutham Road in the Bang Kruai district of Bangkok.
The training drill mocked a real shooting incident that happened at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, three years ago.
It started by pretending that three gunmen had escaped arrest and hid in the shopping mall. After that, a gunman took an innocent shopper as a hostage. Each police department collaborated and suppressed the situation until the hostage was safe and the gunmen were arrested.
During the pretend shooting, officers also went through drone use, mobile command and control operations centre use, evacuation, sniper shooting, car investigation, explosive inspection and disposal, etc.
The Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, Suwat Jangyodsuk, reported to the media that the training drill went very well.
He said it gave officers a chance to learn from working in a real situation, like a shopping mall, where there were many people, and the drill also raised awareness among residents that they should learn to protect themselves in emergencies.
Suwat added that the training drill would make representatives from each country feel safe and demonstrate that the Thai police are fully prepared for all eventualities.
Suwat said…
“Under the name of the Thai government, every security personnel, police, and army will do their best to take care of everyone’s safety. We are ready, please be assured.”
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
26 luxury cars stolen from the UK seized, 9 still missing
Official warns against touching foreigners after monkeypox arrives in China
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
Ministry of Labour strives to provide jobs for the elderly
Thai police bust illegal piranha trafficking operation in Bangkok
Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free
Prawit billboard comes with note asking for legal leniency
Apple to raise prices throughout globe but not Thailand
US mother of two who faked her own abduction is jailed
‘Nazi’ the Pit Bull mauls its owner in northeast Thailand
Thai model offered 400,000 baht for old iPhone with sexy content
Tourism is rebounding but travellers expected to spend less
Six airlines offer 300 baht discount on domestic flights in Thailand
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
Thailand to build another bridge to Malaysia
China Airlines opens a new route to Chiang Mai
King Charles III sacks 100 staff & employs brother, Prince Andrew
Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise
BREAKING: Shooting in Thai army building in Bangkok, 2 dead, 1 injured
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites23 hours ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
-
World2 days ago
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
-
Property8 hours ago
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
-
Mobile1 day ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Superstitious Thais queue for days to see famous fortune teller
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s “popcorn gunman” is out of jail after shooting 8 years ago