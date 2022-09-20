Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting

Bangkok Police officers took part in a five-day training drill in preparation for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting between November 18 and 19 this year.

The five-day programme started on Friday, September 16 at the office of the Special Operation Division in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. The objective of the drill was to prepare officers for any emergencies that could happen during the APEC gathering.

The officers who attended the assignment came from the special weapons and tactics unit of the Royal Thai Police Arintaraj 26, Special Operation Unit Naresuan 261, Commando Unit from the Special Service Division, Hanuman Unit from the Crime Suppression Division, Sayobpairee 43 from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, training officials, and shopping mall security guards.

Yesterday, officers moved from the Nonthaburi office to take part in a roleplay scenario shooting incident at the Crystal Ekkamai-Ramdra shopping mall on Pradit Manutham Road in the Bang Kruai district of Bangkok.

The training drill mocked a real shooting incident that happened at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, three years ago.

It started by pretending that three gunmen had escaped arrest and hid in the shopping mall. After that, a gunman took an innocent shopper as a hostage. Each police department collaborated and suppressed the situation until the hostage was safe and the gunmen were arrested.

During the pretend shooting, officers also went through drone use, mobile command and control operations centre use, evacuation, sniper shooting, car investigation, explosive inspection and disposal, etc.

The Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, Suwat Jangyodsuk, reported to the media that the training drill went very well.

He said it gave officers a chance to learn from working in a real situation, like a shopping mall, where there were many people, and the drill also raised awareness among residents that they should learn to protect themselves in emergencies.

Suwat added that the training drill would make representatives from each country feel safe and demonstrate that the Thai police are fully prepared for all eventualities.

Suwat said…

“Under the name of the Thai government, every security personnel, police, and army will do their best to take care of everyone’s safety. We are ready, please be assured.”

