Connect with us

Thailand

Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting

Published

 on 

Photo via สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

Bangkok Police officers took part in a five-day training drill in preparation for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting between November 18 and 19 this year.

The five-day programme started on Friday, September 16 at the office of the Special Operation Division in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. The objective of the drill was to prepare officers for any emergencies that could happen during the APEC gathering.

The officers who attended the assignment came from the special weapons and tactics unit of the Royal Thai Police Arintaraj 26, Special Operation Unit Naresuan 261, Commando Unit from the Special Service Division, Hanuman Unit from the Crime Suppression Division, Sayobpairee 43 from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, training officials, and shopping mall security guards.

Yesterday, officers moved from the Nonthaburi office to take part in a roleplay scenario shooting incident at the Crystal Ekkamai-Ramdra shopping mall on Pradit Manutham Road in the Bang Kruai district of Bangkok.

The training drill mocked a real shooting incident that happened at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, three years ago.

It started by pretending that three gunmen had escaped arrest and hid in the shopping mall. After that, a gunman took an innocent shopper as a hostage. Each police department collaborated and suppressed the situation until the hostage was safe and the gunmen were arrested.

During the pretend shooting, officers also went through drone use, mobile command and control operations centre use, evacuation, sniper shooting, car investigation, explosive inspection and disposal, etc.

The Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, Suwat Jangyodsuk, reported to the media that the training drill went very well.

He said it gave officers a chance to learn from working in a real situation, like a shopping mall, where there were many people, and the drill also raised awareness among residents that they should learn to protect themselves in emergencies.

Suwat added that the training drill would make representatives from each country feel safe and demonstrate that the Thai police are fully prepared for all eventualities.

Suwat said…

“Under the name of the Thai government, every security personnel, police, and army will do their best to take care of everyone’s safety. We are ready, please be assured.”

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand29 seconds ago

Thai police undergo training drill in preparation for APEC meeting
Thailand20 mins ago

26 luxury cars stolen from the UK seized, 9 still missing
World31 mins ago

Official warns against touching foreigners after monkeypox arrives in China
Sponsored8 hours ago

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Crime60 mins ago

Father allegedly beats 6 year old son to death in drunken rage
Economy1 hour ago

Ministry of Labour strives to provide jobs for the elderly
Crime2 hours ago

Thai police bust illegal piranha trafficking operation in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis-stealing school principal thought plants were free
Election3 hours ago

Prawit billboard comes with note asking for legal leniency
Apple4 hours ago

Apple to raise prices throughout globe but not Thailand
Crime5 hours ago

US mother of two who faked her own abduction is jailed
Thailand5 hours ago

‘Nazi’ the Pit Bull mauls its owner in northeast Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai model offered 400,000 baht for old iPhone with sexy content
Tourism6 hours ago

Tourism is rebounding but travellers expected to spend less
Travel6 hours ago

Six airlines offer 300 baht discount on domestic flights in Thailand
Crime7 hours ago

Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending