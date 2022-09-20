Woman falls down hole while walking on a pavement near Bangkok

Walking on pavements in Thailand is a hazardous affair at the best of times. Pedestrians have a number of dangers to look out for such as speeding motorcyclists, scooters, cars backing up or even street vendors with their carts. One woman fell down a hole after the paving gave way while walking in the central province of Nonthaburi in Bangkok.

The 19 year old Natnicha shared a picture of her bruised leg on social media and added a few words about her experience.

She said…

“The pavement suddenly dropped, making me fall into the hole. My leg was scratched. It happened on the pavement in front of a petrol station near Soi Chann Thong Iam. My whole leg fell into the hole. Who is responsible for this? Who do I contact to complain to? What if an elderly person falls and breaks their leg? Who will be responsible for that?”

The local news page, ข่าวคนนนท์, Nonthaburi News, shared her story. The page added that the accident happened on a pavement along Bang Krui-Sainoi Road in the Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi province. The story revealed other parts of the pavement were broken too along the same street.

The Bang Yai Highway Department under the Nonthaburi Provincial District repaired the damaged pavement yesterday. The maintenance man informed the media that the structure under the pavement had collapsed making the paving slabs drop when the woman walked on it.

The maintenance man explained that the hole was about 40 centimetres’ deep.

The Deputy Director of the Nonthaburi Highway District, Sophon Sangpen, visited the victim at her house yesterday. Sophon said the highway district office would take the victim to get an x-ray at a hospital and pay compensation later.

Sophon added that the pavement had been used for ten years and there were many parts broken. The highway district added they would check the whole pavement along the road and repair it.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 3