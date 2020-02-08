UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12 | The Thaiger

Crime
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
As we update the story about the crazed Thai Army sniper going on a rampage around Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima, north east Thailand this afternoon, this is the latest information we have…
• A Thai soldier allegedly killed his commanding officer before gunning down a reported 12 people. He was livestreaming the the entire incident as he slaughtered innocent people and posted selfies.
• The man has been identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma, who after shooting his commanding officer, then shot two other soldiers at his Army base before stealing a Humvee (jeep) and heading to the Terminal 21 shopping centre. He spraying bullets at people as he was driving towards the shopping centre.
• He is understood to have shot more people inside the shopping centre and has take hostages. Currently, he is still understood to be inside Terminal 21.
• He has been posting photos and video of himself wearing full tactical gear throughout the incident.
• Police have confirmed at least 12 people are dead, although many more are feared shot from the rampage. Many other are wounded as a result of the gunfire.
“I cannot confirm the death toll right now, police sealed off the area.”
• Video and photos posted online showed people panicking and fleeing the scene. The sound of automatic gunfire can be heard clearly on a posted Twitter video.
อิเหี้ย โคราชมีกราดยิงกลางเมืองแถวห้างเทอมินอล น่ากลัวสัส
กระจายข่าวด่วน พื้นที่อันตราย#กราดยิงทั่วเมืองโคราช#CUTUBALL74#ไวรัสอู่ฮั่น
pic.twitter.com/tgsaEkUOOO
— อิหมิน (@mhinbeauty) February 8, 2020
• Provincial police and Army tactical squads say they have sealed off the Terminal 21 mall but not captured the gunman at this stage.
You might also like:
- UPDATE: Thai army shooter shot his commander before going on Korat rampage
- Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
• A 2km radius around Terminal 21 in Korat has been sealed off.
• A message, allegedly from the soldier, posted on his Facebook page, said…
“Getting rich from corruption and taking advantage of other people, do they think they can bring money with them to spend in hell?”
• The man’s Facebook page has been taken down at 7.20pm. Before this he had been live-streaming the entire rampage and posting selfies.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
UPDATE: Thai army shooter shot his commander before going on Korat rampage
A confirmed 12 people have been shot dead, some social media are already reporting up to 20 may have been shot dead. Many more are injured after a Thai army soldier, identified as Sergeant Major Jakraphanth Thomma, went on a shooting rampage this afternoon in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima. The mass shootings are said to have started around 5.30 this afternoon.
The gunman is alleged to have attacked and shot his commander, 48 year old Colonel Ananrote Krasae, and an elderly woman dead at a house, before stealing an HK assault rifle and ammunition, and fleeing from his army base in a Humvee, military-style 4-wheel drive. to the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the centre of the Korat city.
Police report that he then opened fire at a Buddhist temple, and then is said to have killed at least ten as he fired indiscriminately on his way, and then storming into the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the main city centre.
Nakhon Ratchasima is north east of Bangkok in the region called Isaan.
Thai media have posted video showing the armed man, dressed in full assault uniform, getting out of the vehicle at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, firing shots as people tried to flee the scene. More footage shows a fire outside the the front of the building.
The gunman kept a livestream running on his Facebook page of the entire incident. Facebook has since taken down the page at approximately 7.20pm, Thai time.
Authorities sealed off the area around the shopping centre as they continue to track down the suspect. He remains, as of the latest reports, holed up inside the building and is reported to have taken hostages. Police are warning people to stay away from the area.
One of his earlier posts and selfies had the text added… “It is time to get excited.”
Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world but mass shootings have been rare. Several shootings at courthouses late last year, and a high-profile shooting by a crazed school headmaster last month in Lopburi, where seven people were shot – three dead – is also renewing concerns about gun violence in the Kingdom. There are weekly reports of gun violence in Thailand.
You might also like:
- UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
At this stage the Korat Army gunman remains at large.
SOURCES: BBC |Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
UPDATE: A police and army detachment is currently searching for an army sniper in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Korat city centre. The solider has shot dead at least 12 people late this afternoon. The city is in virtual lockdown as security officials are trying to clear the areas around the crime scene. The gunman was live-streaming the entire incident and taking selfies in front of the crime scene.
A police spokesman is advising the public to move away from the area, “stay indoor, and obey instructions from security officers”.
VIDEO BELOW
STORY: There’s been a major shooting incident in Korat city, Nakhon Ratchasima, north eastern Thailand this afternoon. 12 people have been shot dead according to early reports. But other social media reports are saying that up to 20 people could have been killed in the rampage. The number of people shot remains fluid and we will update the situation as soon as more accurate information comes to hand.
Police are still currently searching for an armed soldier who is said to carrying an assault rifle and is currently holed up inside the Terminal 21 shopping centre.
The soldier has been identified as Sgt. Jakkrapanth Thomma. Police say that he stole a Humvee vehicle from his army base and then went on a shooting rampage around the city. Jakkrapan later went inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall and started shooting shoppers.
At this stage the dead include a motorcycle taxi rider, students, a taxi driver and, according to unverified reports, police and children. Other video show the gunman firing his rifle into the crowd and busy traffic driving past the mall.
Jakkrapanth has also posted several photos and videos of his attack on social media and has been updating with more photos and descriptions.
Speaking to the camera, Jakkakrapanth, wearing his helmet and uniform, spoke directly to the camera
“I’m tired now. I can’t move my finger anymore.” He was complaining he had cramps. 10 minutes later…
“Should I surrender?”
The man’s motives are not known to police although investigators are currently combing through his social media pages finding “incoherent messages”.
As of the time of publication (7.28pm) the gunman is still posting on his social media.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket | Khaosod English
You might also like:
- UPDATE: Thai army shooter shot his commander before going on Korat rampage
- UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
อิเหี้ย โคราชมีกราดยิงกลางเมืองแถวห้างเทอมินอล น่ากลัวสัส
กระจายข่าวด่วน พื้นที่อันตราย#กราดยิงทั่วเมืองโคราช#CUTUBALL74#ไวรัสอู่ฮั่น
pic.twitter.com/tgsaEkUOOO
— อิหมิน (@mhinbeauty) February 8, 2020
Crime
Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya
A Pattaya mother was shot dead last night in front of her daughter, who begged for her mother’s life the assailant shot himself to death. Police were notified of the incident at 8:30pm.
Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene, where the body of 38 year old Chayanan Prasobsuk was found in a bedroom. There was a single bullet wound in her temple. Nearby, rescue workers found 67 year old Sophon Thitanon, a contractor in Chon Buri. He had sustained serious injuries from a gun shot to his head and was later pronounced dead. A handgun was found at the scene.
A neighbor told The Pattaya News that she heard the first gunshot before a female started screaming. The she heard another shot before Chayanan’s 13 year old daughter ran out for help. The girl’s name is being withheld due to her age.
The girl told police she saw everything. She begged for her mother’s life, but Sophon ignored her and shot her mother before shooting himself.
Police are helping the daughter find support and shelter with relatives. They continue to investigate the incident and say the killer’s motive is not clear.
You might also like:
- UPDATE: Thai army shooter shot his commander before going on Korat rampage
- UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Three killed, others injured in Lopburi gold shop robbery – VIDEO
UPDATE: Thai army shooter shot his commander before going on Korat rampage
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project
Not much of an apology – Thai Health Minister’s non-apology
44th Chiang Mai Flower Festival in full bloom
Second unidentified foreigner falls to death in Pattaya
2 year old girl hospitalised in Israel over virus after arriving from Thailand
Northern Thailand warned to brace for stormy weather
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Dr Li Wenliang, the face of the Wuhan Coronavirus, and failed censorship
Cast of popular TV show claim they were stiffed
Biker decapitated in Lampang
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 14 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Events12 hours ago
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
- Thai Life12 hours ago
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
- Bangkok3 days ago
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
- Krabi3 days ago
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Cruise ships save the day in Koh Samui
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – 492 people now dead, spread to 25 countries
- Politics3 days ago
Prawit defends police chief promoting his own son
- Politics2 days ago
Thailand’s plastics industry wants the government’s help to keep afloat