Thai police seize 13 million pills, 746 firearms in national crackdown

National Police Chief Torsak Sukvimol disclosed the outcomes of Operation 767, a nationwide crackdown by Thai police on influential groups, hired gunmen, and crime syndicates. The operation, conducted across 183 locations, targeted criminal gangs, loan sharks, figures linked to local politicians, bid-rigging groups, and public land encroachers. Police managed to apprehend 87 suspects.

In the course of the operation, the police confiscated 746 unregistered firearms, 134 registered firearms, 6,936 rounds of ammunition, and 7 million amphetamine pills. Additionally, other illegal assets were seized from various locations throughout the country.

A significant bust included the arrest of a drug trafficking ring tied to the On Nut 86 network in Prawet, Bangkok. Three suspects were detained on Monday, July 1, in Nong Suea, Pathum Thani, charged with distributing type 1 narcotics and possessing firearms and ammunition without permission. The operation led to the seizure of 13 million amphetamine pills, a handgun, ammunition, and assets valued at 2 million baht.

Torsak emphasised that the crackdown is not limited to criminal operations and influential figures but also extends to major drug busts. This initiative represents the largest current operation by the Royal Thai Police (RTP), aligning with the prime minister’s policy for comprehensive crime suppression.

Moreover, the RTP are vigilant about new-generation crime influencers who use online platforms to advertise or narrate criminal activities, potentially setting negative examples for youth. Investigative officers have gathered information on these crime-influencer gangs and will continue to take action against them, reported Pattaya News.

