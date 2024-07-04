Teen driving against traffic tragically collides with six-wheeler truck

A tragic accident occurred when a teenage student drove his motorcycle against the flow of traffic, slipped on a patch of mud and collided head-on with a six-wheeler. The incident took place around 5pm yesterday, July 3, prompting an immediate response from the Chaiyapruek Police Station and Ruamkatanyu Foundation officials.

The crash happened at the U-turn point under the Phra Udom Canal Bridge on Highway 9 in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. Upon arrival, police and rescue personnel found the lifeless body of 16 year old Praiboon, a high school student from a school in Bang Bua Thong.

He was dressed in his school’s yellow and blue physical education uniform. Nearby, a red and black Honda motorcycle was found overturned and severely damaged at the front.

The victim’s friend, 16 year old Ronakorn, who had been riding as a passenger, sustained injuries to his arm. The six-wheeler truck involved in the accident showed damage to its front left bumper. The driver, 39 year old Thewarit was left visibly shaken from the aftermath of the accident.

Related news

According to Ronakorn, he and his friend were riding against traffic to refuel at a petrol station about 1 kilometre from the accident site. Seeing the six-wheeler truck heading towards them, Praiboon attempted a manoeuvre to avoid a crash but his motorcycle slipped on muddy ground, lost control, and collided with the truck.

Thewarit recounted his perspective, stating that he was driving in the U-turn lane when he spotted the students’ motorcycle coming against traffic. He tried to steer right to avoid them but the motorcycle skidded into the footpath before crashing into his truck head-on, reported KhaoSod.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of riding against traffic and the perilous conditions that can arise from slippery roads. It serves as a grim reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules and the potential consequences of not doing so.

