Thai police officer who died pursuing suspect in Phrae honoured

A 22 year old police officer with a promising future, tragically died in the line of duty. He has been posthumously promoted and awarded special recognition following his brave actions while pursuing a suspect.

Yesterday, November 14, National Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet revealed details surrounding the death of Sittiphong Kanta, a police officer from Sa-iab Police Station in Song district, Phrae province. The incident occurred when Sittiphong attempted to apprehend a drug-related suspect by jumping into a river in full uniform. The event unfolded on Wednesday, November 13.

Investigations at Sa-iab Police Station reported receiving a call at approximately 2pm about a group of youths loitering near the Pha Ing River bridge in the Sa-iab subdistrict. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 37 year old construction worker working on a concrete bridge.

When approached by the officers, Sittiphong requested to search. However, the worker, who had reportedly used methamphetamine, panicked and fled the scene.

The police gave chase, and upon reaching the base of the Pha Ing bridge, the suspect jumped into the river in an attempt to escape. Sittiphong, determined to catch the suspect, followed suit, plunging into the river after him while still in uniform.

Fellow officers quickly called for help from the rescue unit to assist in the search. Sittiphong’s body was tragically discovered at 6.15pm on Wednesday. Initial medical examination suggested that the cause of death was drowning, noting the river’s considerable depth. There were no signs of struggle or injuries found on the body.

The national police chief expressed profound condolences to Sittiphong’s family, commending the young officer for his bravery.

“We honour the courageous actions of Sittiphong Kanta, who gave his life in the pursuit of a drug suspect, in full uniform, and ultimately drowned. His valour is commendable, and his loss is a significant one for the national police force.”

In recognition of his sacrifices, Kittirat has ordered special commendations for Sittiphong. His salary will be increased by three levels, and he has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant Major.

The benefits extend to his family, who are entitled to various forms of assistance. This includes a welfare fund of 250,000 baht, a funeral support fund of 670,000 baht, and additional benefits totalling 989,300 baht.

Arrangements for a ceremony to honour Sittiphong Kanta have been instructed to reflect the selflessness and dedication he showed in sacrificing his life for the nation, reported Sanook.

ORIGINAL STORY: Young Thai police officer drowns pursuing suspect in Yom River A 22 year old police officer from the Sa-iab Police Station tragically drowned while pursuing a drug suspect in the Yom River. His colleagues and family are devastated by this unfortunate incident. Sitthiphong Kanta, affectionately known as “Moo Art,” was a dedicated officer at the Sa-iab Police Station. The incident took place when he was in pursuit of a suspect believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine. At approximately 2.20pm yesterday, November 13, the police officer joined a team from the Sa-iab Police Station to conduct a routine patrol in the area near the Pha Ing Bridge in Sa-iab, Song, Phrae province. During the patrol, they encountered a construction worker, identified as 37 year old Thep, who was working on the nearby concrete bridge. Thep appeared startled and attempted to flee after Sitthiphong approached him. The suspect ran towards the riverbank and jumped into the water. Sitthiphong, in a bid to apprehend him, courageously followed suit by diving into the river. The pursuit turned into a tragedy when Sitthiphong did not resurface. The police quickly coordinated with Nattapakal Srikampa, the head of the Sa-iab Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and rescue teams from the Sa-iab subdistrict, Mae Yom National Park, and Song Ruam Jai Volunteer Rescue Association. They conducted an extensive search for Sitthiphong in the river. His body was eventually discovered at 6.15pm. Medical professionals confirmed that the cause of death was drowning due to a lack of oxygen. The family of the deceased did not request an autopsy, as they were satisfied with the conclusion. The atmosphere was mournful as Songkran Thipo, the chief of the Sa-iab Police Station, along with other officers, recovered the body of Sitthiphong, surrounded by grieving family members and neighbours. Their sorrow was palpable as they came together to honour the young officer’s memory. In an expression of shared grief, the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s IDMB page posted heartfelt condolences to Sitthiphong’s family, acknowledging his bravery in the line of duty. The post highlighted the officer’s dedication as he pursued the suspect, which ultimately led to his tragic death, reported KhaoSod. “The Metropolitan Police Investigation Bureau extends its deepest condolences to the family of Sitthiphong Kanta, who perished while faithfully executing his duty to apprehend a suspect who had fled into the river on November 13.”