Thai police bust syndicate exploiting workers for mule accounts

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Police apprehended two individuals connected to a syndicate that exploited foreign workers to establish mule bank accounts, later sold to scammers, facilitating more than 3 billion baht in fraudulent transactions.

The syndicate legally brought foreign workers into Thailand, deceiving them into opening accounts at various banks. These accounts were then sold to scammers, including operators of gambling websites.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) disclosed details of the Save Foreign Workers operation, revealing that over 50 foreign workers had been misled into opening mule accounts, with more than 3 billion baht in circulation. Over 100 of these accounts have already been closed.

Raids were conducted at eight locations in Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, and Nakhon Pathom. Two members of the group were arrested, while one suspect managed to escape and is still being pursued.

Police have issued a warning to employers and foreign workers to remain vigilant against such scams.

A mule bank account typically displays significant sums of money being transacted, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Bangkok police arrested a Japanese national involved in a transnational crime syndicate. The 30 year old suspect had overstayed his visa and allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

The investigation began when a Thai woman filed a police report accusing her ex-boyfriend of assault and unlawful detention. Police learned that the Japanese man frequently sent threatening messages, including photos of firearms and videos taken near the victim’s residence, indicating that she was being stalked.

In other news, a Chinese national believed to be at the helm of a swindling operation, was taken into custody by Thai police alongside 10 other members of the fraud gang.

The group is accused of soliciting people to participate in a bogus gold investment scheme, alleging its connection with Thailand’s Crown Property Bureau. The illicit operation, which duped victims of around 500 million baht in total, was run primarily from the notorious Kings Romans casino in the Golden Triangle, Laos.