Newborn baby girl abandoned in temple toilet in Chon Buri

A newborn baby girl was abandoned in a temple bathroom, sparking local outrage and a police investigation. The baby was found wrapped in a towel and covered with a pink cloth, left in a quiet temple in Chon Buri province, surrounded by large trees.

The incident came to light yesterday, September 20, when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre in Pattaya City, Chon Buri province, received a report from a monk. The monk found the newborn at Wat Khao Pong Saket Phutthacharn, located in Moo 5, Takhian Tia subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Rescue volunteers quickly arrived at the scene, a serene and somewhat secluded temple, to investigate. Locals and monks were present, observing the situation.

The newborn, a fair-skinned baby girl, was left by her parents in the temple bathroom, wrapped in a towel and covered with a pink cloth. Ants were found crawling on the cloth, but fortunately, the baby was unharmed. Rescue personnel moved her to Bang Lamung Hospital for a thorough medical examination and care.

A resident monk at Wat Khao Pong Saket, 48 year old Phra Kham Nipapho recounted the incident. While having coffee in the morning, he heard a baby crying and started searching but found nothing. The crying continued, leading him to the bathroom area. He noticed the bathroom door was tightly shut and assumed someone was inside. However, the persistent cries made him open the door, where he discovered the abandoned baby. He immediately sought help from locals and alerted the police.

Local woman wishes to adopt

Among the villagers was 50 year old Somporn who had come to make merit at the temple. She expressed her wish to adopt the baby, as she has no children or grandchildren. The villagers gathered, discussing the pitiful situation of the abandoned newborn. They expressed relief that the baby was not discovered by monitor lizards, which are common in the area due to the surrounding forest, and could have posed a severe danger. The community condemned the parents’ actions, likening the abandonment to discarding an animal.

“It’s fortunate that the baby was not harmed by any wild animals. The parents’ actions are despicable, abandoning their child in such a manner.”

Local police arrived to document the scene and gather evidence. They reported the findings to Police Colonel Navin Sinthurat, Superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station, who ordered an investigation to trace the parents responsible for this act and bring them to justice, reported KhaoSod.