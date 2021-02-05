Thailand News Today | Principal pulls out gun, rare orange pearl | February 5 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Principal pulls out gun, rare orange pearl | February 5
AstraZeneca says it will send 150,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand from a plant in Asia, as a result of an EU ruling that restricts exports of the vaccine to countries outside the bloc. The doses had been due to come from Italy.
Thailand’s Health Minister says officials have received a letter from the pharmaceutical giant that explains what measures are being implemented to avoid supplies being disrupted as a result of the EU ruling.
Thailand is still expected to take delivery of 50,000 doses from Europe imminently, but the next 150,000 due to arrive in March and April will now come from Asia.
Anutin says that Thailand has secured an additional 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab, giving it 61 million doses in total. He points out that it’s up to AstraZeneca to ensure delivery, regardless of plans to produce the vaccine locally through Siam Bioscience.
A driver in a serious 3 vehicle pileup in Chon Buri has blamed the thick smog for the accident, saying his visibility was limited. Certainly a newer excuse than the old ‘brake failure’.
Two people were injured, including a 30 year old man who was stuck inside his sedan when rescuers had to use the “jaws of life” hydraulic tool to get him out of the car.
Another 39 year old motorcycles was found lying on the road. Police say he had minor injuries. The 31 year old trailer truck driver told police that the haze from the air pollution made it hard to see.
Chon Buri had a level of PM 2.5 yesterday measured as unhealthy.
A principal at a school in Southern Thailand pulled out a gun at a morning flag assembly after a criminal complaint was filed with police claiming that he had a inappropriate relationship with a student.
The principal at Thepha School in Songkhla was discussing the school’s budget at the assembly, but then changed the subject and started begging the students for forgiveness. He put down the mic and pulled out a gun tucked in his pants. It appeared that he was going to hurt himself rather than the students.
One student screamed “No! No! No!” Then hundreds of students quickly fled the area. After the incident, teachers immediately arranged for students to be picked up from school.
There’s more details about that story at thethaiger.com
Police in the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket have arrested a 37 old man accused of producing counterfeit currency. The man was arrested ed at a property in the Nong Phai district as part of an investigation into a trail of fake 100 baht notes in circulation in Si Sa Ket and neighbouring provinces. Police say his arrest follows the capture of 2 other suspects earlier this week.
A Thai fisherman man found a 7.6 gram orange pearl that is supposedly worth millions of baht on a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat. A potential buyer even plans to fly to Thailand and undergo a 14-day quarantine to check out the pearl in person.
The man who found the orange pearl says he went looking for pearls on Koh Phet beach after a calling from a spirit who, he says, was helping him out of poverty.
The next day he walked along the coast and picked up 3 oysters, pried them open and voila, a large orange pearl. It was about the same diameter as a 5 baht coin.
Like plenty of other popular tourist spots in Thailand, the economy in the southern province of Krabi has been decimated by the lockdowns and border closures. Tourist numbers in Krabi have fallen sharply, from a yearly average of 6 million to less than 1.5 million last year… and most of that was in the first 3 months before the borders were closed.
And just when Krabi locals thought the worst was behind them, the second Covid-19 outbreak hit the country ruining even a boost from domestic tourists during the tradiitional high season.
Krabi’s mayor believes there is light at the end of the tunnel and that the province is getting ready for the return of international tourists. He says the development of Krabi airport, and the provision of parking bays for 30 jet airliners, will increase the province’s status as a tourism hub, in line with the neighbouring provinces of Phuket and Phang Nga.
More than 500,000 baht worth of unregistered skin whitening cream containing banned substances has been seized in factory raids in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri and Ayutthaya.
The cream was advertised on social media with claims that it could whiten skin within 7 days no matter how dark the skin.
Cream tested in an initial examination contained mercury, hydroquinone, retinoic acid and steroids… all banned by the FDA.
Altogether, police seized around 100 kilograms of raw materials and equipment used in making the cream.
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work.
We know about the challenges in Thailand’s hotel industry. We know about the grounded planes and the problems with aviation. We know about the vendors and the tour company employees who have survived on a steady flow of tourists for decades.
But there is another hidden victim of the lockdowns and border closures, an industry which is the largest contributor to Thailand’s underground economy – the sex industry.
On one level Thailand’s walking streets look bright and glossy with the flashing neon signs and the leggy ladies hanging around the front of their establishments luring in the passersby. It’s all a big game.
Whilst prostitution is not strictly illegal in Thailand, soliciting sex is. But a billion baht industry has thrived in the past with a nod and a wink from local officials whilst an elaborate network of human trafficking, drugs and exploitation of young ladies, and men, thrived.
Everyone knows what’s going on, from the bar owners, local police, landlords and, of course, the hundreds of thousands of workers in this intricate game.
But the industry is also largely unregulated with the word ‘freelance’ much more likely than ‘employee’.
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thai police arrested 35 people for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus. Some posts shared online claimed that migrant workers had broken out of a quarantine facility, another claimed that the coronavirus is actually not a virus, but a bacteria somehow connected to 5G spectrum radio frequencies.
Only 4 people actually wrote posts online with false information while the other 31 people shared fake news posts. Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission teamed up with police for the crackdown on fake news regarding the pandemic.
Those who wrote the posts will be charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and the Emergency Decree. They could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht, according to the chief liason officer for the Anti-Fake News Centre, Phanthana Nuchanart.
“Those who shared fake news were let off with a warning but were told to delete or edit their posts…Please verify the information you receive with related agencies before posting or sharing to avoid breaking the law.”
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
With thousands of Burmese people expected to flee to Thailand following the military coup in Myanmar, Thai immigration police say they have blocked at least 7 natural border passageways. Thai immigration police chief Sompong Chingduang says he estimates around 400,000 Burmese migrants are looking to enter Thailand, adding that the bounty for the arrest of human traffickers has increased.
“We have learned that the bounty offered for the arrest of Myanmar human traffickers has risen to 15,000 baht per person, while that of Chinese traffickers has risen to 50,000 baht per person. Police have been told to be on the lookout for these labour traffickers.”
Sompong says he’s concerned that an influx of illegal migrants will cause another Covid-19 outbreak. Just earlier this week, a Royal Thai Army commander played down the risk of a surge of illegal migrants fleeing Myanmar and reassured the public that anyone trying to enter Thailand will be arrested.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Burmese people themselves may not be affected, but I told soldiers to step up inspections at the border in case Burmese politicians or VIPs enter into the country to hide.”
Thais started worrying about the virus reaching Thailand when Myanmar reported a spike in cases back in mid-September. Over the next month, as infections continued to spread, Thai authorities tightened patrol along the border and used barbed wire to block natural passageways.
After the major outbreak at the Samut Sakhon seafood market, infecting hundreds of Burmese migrants, the Royal Thai Army admitted that they cannot stop border breaches and keep people from entering illegally.
