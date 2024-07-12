News outlet responds to fake journalist causing chaos at hospital

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A widely followed Facebook page, AggressiveDoctor, recently exposed an individual pretending to be a journalist from a reputable news outlet, causing a disturbance at a hospital while emergency personnel were aiding an accident victim. This incident has prompted an official response from the news outlet itself.

A Facebook user named Frong Khao Sod Nakhon Phanom reportedly clashed with hospital emergency staff while they were assisting an injured person. The conflict arose when the individual attempted to take photographs, leading hospital staff to prohibit the act, fearing it might violate computer-related laws. This prohibition sparked a heated argument.

“This person, claiming to be a journalist, was obstructing the staff. They were rightfully dismissed for being a nuisance and still had the audacity to post insults online.”

The page further commented on the user’s profile name change from KhaoSod to Khao Duan, questioning the legitimacy of their claims to be associated with the news agency KhaoSod.

KhaoSod’s editorial team clarified the situation today. After investigating the Facebook user Frong KhaoSod Nakhon Phanom, they confirmed that this person is not an employee or journalist associated with their outlet. The editorial team is urgently looking into this matter and has stated that if any impersonation causing damage is confirmed, they are prepared to take legal action, reported KhaoSod.

