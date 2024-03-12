Thai Pakdee Party leader acquitted in defamation suit

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, the leader of the Thai Pakdee Party, emerged triumphant today as the Criminal Court acquitted him in a high-stakes defamation suit brought forth by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party.

Amidst the legal theatrics, Thanathorn, now at the helm of the Progressive Movement, was conspicuously absent as the verdict echoed through the halls of justice. Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, Dr Warong seized the moment, defiantly raising his fist in victory.

Having dodged legal bullets twice before, with acquittals in libel suits brought by Move Forward Party’s former leader Pita Limjaroenrat and now-defunct Future Forward’s spokesperson Pannika Wanich, the seasoned politician knows how to play the game.

The court deemed Warong not guilty, highlighting that his words were merely expressions of opinion, delivered in good faith.

Warong didn’t hold back, launching a scathing attack on his adversaries. He lambasted the plaintiffs, suggesting that their legal skirmishes were nothing more than frivolous wastes of time and money, reported Thai PBS World.

At the heart of this legal turmoil was Thanathorn’s accusation against Warong, alleging that the Pakdee Party leader insinuated collusion between parties and activist groups to undermine the monarchy, aired during fiery Facebook live broadcasts in January and February 2021.

