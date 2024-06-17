Thai officers arrest extortionists posing as police in Samut Sakhon

Image courtesy of the Pattaya News

Thai Crime Suppression officers raided a location in Samut Sakhon to arrest a group of men extorting money from kratom juice vendors and fuel smugglers. The operation took place today and revealed a scheme where the extortionists posed as police officers to carry out their illegal activities.

Police reports indicate that on May 29, a group of men, donning Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) vests and riding motorbikes, approached a kratom juice store in Mueang Samut Sakhon.

The men claimed to be police officers conducting an inspection, demanding 28,000 baht from the vendor to avoid legal action. They further insisted on a monthly payment of 3,000 baht to keep the store out of trouble.

The extortionists did not limit their activities to kratom juice vendors. They also targeted operators smuggling fuel in the Samut Sakhon area, using the same tactic of impersonating police officers to extract money.

The investigation revealed that over 11 individuals were involved in these crimes, including two active police officers and nine civilians.

Police officers found fake police badges, CIB vests, and other incriminating evidence during the raid. The suspects were taken into custody and are now facing further legal proceedings, reported the Pattaya News.

The crackdown on this extortion ring comes amid increasing efforts by Thai authorities to combat corruption and illegal activities that undermine public trust in law enforcement. The authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the involvement of these officers and their connections within the police force.

In separate news, police officers successfully performed CPR on a heart attack patient, after the automated external defibrillator (AED) had failed, saving his life just in time. The incident occurred across the Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal, Bangkok after authorities received an emergency call at 5pm.

Upon arrival, authorities found the man unresponsive with symptoms indicating a possible heart attack. Fortunately, a member of the 191 training unit and a trained field medic, Thongchai Tosongkram happened to be nearby and stopped to assist after conducting an initial assessment of the patient’s condition.