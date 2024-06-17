Isaan mystery: Thai man found dead, sex partner vanishes

Photo via Channel 7

A 63 year old Thai man died mysteriously in a hotel room in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani. A woman, suspected to be his sexual partner, vanished from the scene.

Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station officers were alerted to the death of the 63 year old Chaiyasit, a retired Royal Irrigation Department official, on Saturday, June 15. He was found wearing only underwear, lying lifeless on the bed.

At his feet, police discovered Chaiyasit’s shirt, long trousers, wallet, and ID card. Dry leaves were found on the bed but officers have not yet identified the type of plant.

Police reported that Chaiyasit had no wounds or signs of physical assault. No signs of theft were found, and all his belongings and valuables were untouched. His cash, mobile phone, and the key to his red Toyota parked outside the hotel room were present.

A hotel employee, 29 year old Wong, told police that the deceased arrived at the hotel with a woman aged between 40 and 50 and booked the room for three hours.

Around 2.27pm, Wong and other staff members heard the woman screaming for help. Wong’s girlfriend, who also worked at the hotel, rushed to check on her.

Wong’s girlfriend found the woman performing CPR on Chaiyasit, who was lying still with his mouth open. The woman asked hotel staff to call for a rescue team and medical workers but they were unable to save Chaiyasit’s life.

Before the rescue team and police arrived, the woman packed her belongings and left the hotel in a taxi.

Police reviewed security camera footage from the hotel and surrounding areas, showing the woman talking on the phone before walking out of view. Officers are now attempting to contact her for questioning.

Many Thai netizens believe the woman was not involved in Chaiyasit’s death but were worried about being caught in a complicated situation involving both the police investigation and Chaiyasit’s wife. Some suspect Chaiyasit may have died from taking an excessive amount of Viagra, aiming to boost his sexual performance.