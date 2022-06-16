Thai national football coach apologises for inappropriate touching

Thailand national football team assistant manager, Vitoon Chomchaypol, has apologised after a video emerged of him on social media touching his players inappropriately and using sexual language.

The incident happened at a party on June 14 held in honour of the team after they failed to qualify from the group stage at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

The videos circulating on Twitter reveal Vitoon, acting as the party’s master of ceremonies, walking around a table talking and interviewing players, and touching their hands, chests and bottoms.

Many Thai netizens commented that one of the footballers looked frightened and awkward, and added the coach’s actions could be considered as sexual harassment. Some users shared more older videos of the football coach in the Twitter thread. One video showed the 42 year old trainer touching a player’s bottom. Outraged netizens pointed out that he had no right to do that, no matter how close he was to the player.

Vitoon yesterday posted an apology on his personal Facebook account saying he was sorry for what had happened at the party. He says he tried to create some cheerful vibes and wanted every player to feel relaxed after the disappointment of being knocked out of the competition. He added he would learn from the experience and promised to improve himself.

The videos on Twitter carried the hashtag #แบนทีมงานมาดามแป้ง, which means Ban Madam Pang Team.

The Thailand national football team is led by the 56 year old CEO of Muang Thai Insurance, Nualphan Lamsam, aka Madam Pang.

Nualphan today apologised to all Thai football fans for the incident. She insists she supports the personal welfare of each player and does not encourage any inappropriate practices.

Nualphan added she had already talked to her team and insisted incidents of this nature must avoided in the future.

SOURCE: Khaosod | MGR Online