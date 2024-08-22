Thai MP faces axe for defying party and mingling with rivals

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party plans to boot out one of its MPs for repeatedly flouting the party’s stance and rubbing shoulders with rival factions. The ethics panel, led by TST bigwigs Khunying Sudarat Keyurapan and Pokin Polakul, has put Yasothon MP Supaporn Salapsri in the hot seat after she voted against the party line multiple times.

Supaporn, a political newbie, was found guilty of not only voting contrary to the opposition’s stance but also of brazenly participating in another party’s activities—without offering so much as a word of explanation. Her actions, the committee warned, could tarnish the party’s image and mislead the public into thinking there were murky dealings behind the scenes.

Summoned twice to explain herself, Supaporn stayed tight-lipped, refusing to give any justification for her rebellious behaviour. The committee found her in breach of the party’s ethical code and recommended her immediate expulsion.

This controversial decision now heads to discipline chief Pokin Polakul and the party’s executive board for final approval. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing for five other MPs from TST, who have also drawn suspicion.

The rebel MPs include Thakorn Tanthasit, Chatchawal Paetyathai, Rampoon Tantiwanitchanon, Rang Thurapol, and Adisak Kaewmongkolsap. Their recent support of newly inaugurated Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sent shockwaves through the party. TST leader Khunying Sudarat slammed their actions, calling them a violation of party ethics and policy.

But in a defiant retort, list-MP Thakorn claimed the move was to break the political deadlock, adding that no backdoor deals had been made, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, in a high-stakes bid to hold onto their seat in Phitsanulok’s Constituency 1, the People’s Party (PP) is pulling out all the stops.

PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and former MP Padipat Suntiphada hit the campaign trail yesterday, August 20, introducing Natachanon Chanaburanasak as their candidate for the upcoming by-election.