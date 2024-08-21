People’s Party goes all in: By-election showdown in Phitsanulok

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a high-stakes bid to hold onto their seat in Phitsanulok’s Constituency 1, the People’s Party (PP) is pulling out all the stops. PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and former MP Padipat Suntiphada hit the campaign trail yesterday, August 20, introducing Natachanon Chanaburanasak as their candidate for the upcoming by-election.

The by-election, set for September 15, was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday. Candidates have a narrow window from today to Sunday to register.

This election comes after Padipat, once a member of the now-defunct Move Forward Party (MFP), was banned from politics by the Constitutional Court. The court had dissolved the reformist party, accusing it of attempting to overthrow the monarchy by planning to amend the controversial lese majeste law. Following the MFP’s dissolution, 143 MPs swiftly joined the Thinkakhao Party, rebranding it as the People’s Party.

Padipat, who had been expelled from the MFP to retain his deputy House speaker position before his ban on August 7, has returned to the front lines to support his former comrades in this critical campaign.

Before hitting the streets, Natthaphong, Padipat, and Natachanon visited Wat Phra Sri Rattana Mahathat to pay their respects. The trio then took to the local communities, personally introducing Natachanon to the voters.

The campaign ramped up as they rode through the Mueang district on the back of a truck, broadcasting their intentions to contest the by-election. They also met with local business operators to discuss pressing issues and gather proposals for the district’s development.

As the evening drew in, the three politicians engaged with voters, rallying support and outlining the party’s vision. Natachanon urged supporters to stand firm.

“The People’s Party cannot afford to lose this by-election. Our victory will show that the people will not tolerate unfair treatment and will always rise up to fight.”

Natthaphong added that the PP is gearing up for local elections, aiming to secure key provincial administrative positions as they prepare for the ultimate battle in the 2027 General Election, reported The Nation.