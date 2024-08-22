Thai father crashes car into son-in-law for abusing his daughter

Photo via Amarin TV and Chon News TV

A Thai father deliberately crashed his car into his abusive son-in-law after the man repeatedly assaulted his daughter. In the subsequent collision, a police officer and a witness who had tried to intervene in the physical domestic abuse were also injured.

Officers from the Sriracha Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Prateep Foundation were called to a house in the Sriracha district of Chon Buri to suppress a physical altercation between a 32 year old man named Siraphop and a 26 year old woman named Alissara.

Police successfully apprehended Siraphop, who had initially fled the scene in his car. He later returned to check on his wife, which led to his arrest.

Alissara was found sitting on the ground outside her home, with injuries across her body, the most severe being to her head, mouth, and nose. Rescuers administered first aid and prepared to transport her to the hospital when her father, 57 year old Supoj, arrived at the scene.

Supoj drove up in his yellow MG sedan and, in a reckless manoeuvre, crashed into a group of police officers and rescuers who were detaining Siraphop. The impact caused both officials and bystanders to scatter in various directions.

Regrettably, a police officer and a resident who had come to assist sustained leg injuries, and the resident’s motorcycle was also damaged in the collision.

Father, son-in-law charged

Supoj got out of his car and rushed to attack Siraphop, repeatedly punching his son-in-law until the police intervened. Supoj stated that he intended to crash into Siraphop following the repeated abuse of his daughter but Siraphop managed to avoid the crash without injury.

Alissara later revealed to Channel 7 that her husband, Siraphop, frequently abused her, and a similar incident occurred that day. Their baby cried loudly, waking Siraphop, who was sleeping nearby. Siraphop became angry and threw the baby onto the bed.

Alissara said she was angered by the violent act towards their child, leading to an argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Alissara fled the home to seek help from neighbours. She collapsed to the ground, and Siraphop threw a hard object at her head, causing a serious injury.

While waiting for the rescue team and police, Alissara contacted her father and recounted the entire incident, prompting Supoj to come to the scene and cause the crash.

Both Supoj and his son-in-law Siraphop were taken to the police station for further legal proceedings. Supoj stated that he was willing to pay compensation to the injured victims.