Thai father allegedly kidnaps 11 year old daughter for begging

A Thai man allegedly kidnapped his young daughter from her aunt’s home in Bangkok for begging. The man is expected to be hiding in Chachoengsao province near Bangkok.

The aunt of the missing girl, Na, filed a complaint at Romklao Police Station yesterday, December 22, that her older brother Phon took her 11 year old niece named C (pseudonym) away from her home in Poonsin Village on December 21.

Na revealed to the police that C was scared of her father because Phon physically abused her many times before. She had to take the girl to the hospital for physical and mental treatments. She always panicked at the thought of her father taking her away, but unfortunately, her fears became a reality.

Na believed that Phon took the girl because he wanted to meet his wife who is now imprisoned. The wife refused to meet him, so Phon might take C to the jail to meet his wife.

However, Na was worried that Phon would have other hidden reasons for taking away the girl because Phon previously took C to beg for money with him.

According to Na, Phon was unemployed and made a living by selling drugs, begging, or asking for food from temples.

Na said she also shared the missing poster of C on social media, and netizens spotted Phon and C in Chachoengsao province. Some saw them fishing at the river bank, while others met them at a nightclub.

Na urged anyone who saw the two or has any useful information to contact her via her phone number 081-510-7589 or contact officers at the nearest police stations.

In a similar report, police arrested a 64 year old Thai man in Phuket in October for kidnapping a 12 year old girl from her home in Phang Nga. The girl went missing for 16 days before police managed to track down the suspect. This man was found abducting many young victims previously.

Another incident was reported in November when police rescued 11 year old girl from a 16 year old boy who she met on social media. The girl had been suffering from physical and sexual abuse when she was detained. She managed to send her location to her mother and was eventually saved.