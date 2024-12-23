Thai father allegedly kidnaps 11 year old daughter for begging

Published: 17:56, 23 December 2024
Photo via Facebook/ Pawanrat Chirapattanarat

A Thai man allegedly kidnapped his young daughter from her aunt’s home in Bangkok for begging. The man is expected to be hiding in Chachoengsao province near Bangkok.

The aunt of the missing girl, Na, filed a complaint at Romklao Police Station yesterday, December 22, that her older brother Phon took her 11 year old niece named C (pseudonym) away from her home in Poonsin Village on December 21.

Na revealed to the police that C was scared of her father because Phon physically abused her many times before. She had to take the girl to the hospital for physical and mental treatments. She always panicked at the thought of her father taking her away, but unfortunately, her fears became a reality.

Na believed that Phon took the girl because he wanted to meet his wife who is now imprisoned. The wife refused to meet him, so Phon might take C to the jail to meet his wife.

However, Na was worried that Phon would have other hidden reasons for taking away the girl because Phon previously took C to beg for money with him.

According to Na, Phon was unemployed and made a living by selling drugs, begging, or asking for food from temples.

The girl’s father, Phon. | Photo via Facebook/ Pawanrat Chirapattanarat

Na said she also shared the missing poster of C on social media, and netizens spotted Phon and C in Chachoengsao province. Some saw them fishing at the river bank, while others met them at a nightclub.

Na urged anyone who saw the two or has any useful information to contact her via her phone number 081-510-7589 or contact officers at the nearest police stations.

In a similar report, police arrested a 64 year old Thai man in Phuket in October for kidnapping a 12 year old girl from her home in Phang Nga. The girl went missing for 16 days before police managed to track down the suspect. This man was found abducting many young victims previously.

The girl’s aunt, Na. | Photo via ThaiRath

Another incident was reported in November when police rescued 11 year old girl from a 16 year old boy who she met on social media. The girl had been suffering from physical and sexual abuse when she was detained. She managed to send her location to her mother and was eventually saved.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

