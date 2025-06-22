Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions

The Chong Sai Taku border crossing in Buri Ram province, located near the Cambodian border, has been closed by Second Army Region commander, Boonsin Padklang. The closure order, issued yesterday, June 21, was shared widely last night.

This decision follows a directive from the Royal Thai Army granting the Second Army Region authority over border crossing operations along the Thai-Cambodian border to ensure public safety, protect Thai territory, and maintain national security.

Previously, the Chong Sai Taku crossing, opposite the Chup Koki checkpoint in Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia, was open daily to support border trade, investment, and tourism.

Tensions have risen since Cambodian troops entered Thailand’s Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani province in April, leading to the construction of a Cambodian military base and subsequent hostilities, including an incident on May 28 when Cambodian soldiers fired at Thai troops during negotiations.

Loading…

Cambodia has since taken four disputed areas, including Chong Bok, to the International Court of Justice. In response, Thailand has limited border crossing hours, affecting Cambodian entertainment venues and casinos near the border, reported Bangkok Post.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has urged the restoration of normal border crossing hours, a demand revealed in a controversial phone call with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

In similar news, the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, has modified its operating hours amid heightened tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Now in effect for five days, the revised schedule aims to ease ongoing disputes in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Brigadier General Benchapol Dej-atiwong Na Ayudhya, commander of the Burapha Task Force, ordered the change, reducing crossing times from 6am to 10pm to a shorter window of 8am to 4pm.

Under the new restrictions, Thai nationals are barred from entering Poipet for gambling. Only those with legitimate work or trade purposes may cross, with military personnel enforcing strict screening procedures.