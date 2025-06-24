Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat

Royal Thai Army (RTA) chiefs have slammed the gates shut on all Thai-Cambodian border crossings in Sa Kaeo, citing growing tensions, sovereignty breaches, and a spike in cross-border crime.

Lieutenant General Amorn Boonsuya, Commander of the 1st Army Area, yesterday, June 23, issued a top-level emergency order banning all vehicles and travellers, both Thai and foreign, from crossing the border in Sa Kaeo province, effective immediately.

The sweeping clampdown comes after reports of Cambodian troops allegedly encroaching on Thai territory, erecting new strongholds, modifying terrain, and even staging symbolic protests near the 2nd Army Region, sparking fears for local safety and regional stability.

The controversial move was triggered by three separate military directives, all ordering tighter control of crossings amid rising unrest and concerns over transnational crime, including call centre scams and hybrid fraud rings operating between the two nations.

The RTA has cited concerns over both national security and the safety of civilians, warning that the current situation could spiral further if left unchecked, KhaoSod reported.

Under the new rules:

  • All border crossings in Sa Kaeo are closed, regardless of type.

  • All vehicles and travellers—tourists, traders, and locals alike—are barred from entry or exit.

  • Only essential humanitarian cases, such as medical emergencies or student travel, will be permitted—on a strictly case-by-case basis.

Thai government officials say the ban will remain “until further notice,” while military leaders continue to monitor tensions and root out criminal networks along the frontier.

No word yet on how long the closure could last but locals fear it could be weeks, if not months, before normal life resumes.

Meanwhile, Thai government officials are demanding clarification from Phnom Penh amid fears the standoff could escalate into something far more serious.

