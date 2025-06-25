Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri

Community mourns loss as emergency crews search for answers

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic fire engulfed a luxury home in Chon Buri, resulting in the death of a 78 year old bedridden woman. The incident occurred at 4am today, June 25, when local police and firefighters were alerted to a blaze at a residence in Soi Baan Piyawat 2/2, village 3, Samed subdistrict, Mueang district.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the two-storey house, where flames were fiercely consuming the first floor. Firefighters spent 20 minutes containing the fire.

Upon investigation, they discovered an unconscious man with burns on his body and hands, overcome by smoke inhalation. Rescue workers administered first aid before transporting him to Chon Buri Hospital. Inside the house, they found the charred remains of Arunee, a bedridden patient, on her bed.

A neighbour recounted hearing the victim’s son, who was also injured, shouting for help during the fire. He attempted to save his mother but was unable to due to the intense flames.

The neighbour called emergency services as the fire rapidly spread. The bedridden woman had been living in the house for three years.

Dhammaprasitt Manirat, a rescue worker, confirmed that after receiving the alert, they found the injured man unconscious at the front of the house. The community had already helped remove him from the scene by the time the rescue team arrived to administer first aid and transport him to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, with police waiting for a full assessment from forensic officials to determine the cause of the fire, reported KhaoSod.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
