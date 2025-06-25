Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear

Motor industry pins hopes on trade-in deal to spark sales recovery

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
99 2 minutes read
Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear
Picture courtesy of Rest of World

Thailand’s struggling pickup market is getting a turbo boost from a government scheme that lets drivers swap their clapped-out motors for shiny new rides, with tax breaks thrown in to sweeten the deal.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is banking on a state-backed trade-in scheme to kickstart domestic pickup sales, which have taken a sharp nosedive this year.

Sales of pure pickups plunged by 17% year-on-year between January and May, dropping to just 62,467 units, as banks and finance firms tightened loan rules amid soaring household debt.

Now, the government is stepping in with a proposed plan to let owners of 20–25-year-old pickups trade them in for new models, with a juicy excise tax cut on the replacement vehicle.

FTI Vice-chairman, and spokesman for its Automotive Industry Club, Surapong Paisitpatanapong, welcomed the idea, saying it could shift an extra 50,000 to 100,000 pickups off the forecourts.

“The scheme has real potential to revitalise the market.”

Surapong also called on the government to expand it beyond pickups to include passenger cars.

Related Articles
Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Seasia

The FTI reckons there are two million ageing vehicles still on Thai roads, many of them over two decades old. Surapong says extending the scheme to cover cars between five and eight years old could deliver a much-needed boost to Thailand’s stagnant automotive sector.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira gave the clearest signal yet on Monday that the scheme is going ahead, pitching it as a way to modernise Thailand’s roads while revving up the local car industry.

He said vehicle owners trading in older models would qualify for tax reductions on new pickups, and added that the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation would be roped in to backstop auto loans.

Surapong also proposed a 5 billion baht credit guarantee fund, saying it would give banks more confidence to greenlight loans, especially for lower-income drivers who might otherwise struggle to qualify.

While exports are racing ahead, car exports rose 23% in May, thanks to demand for pickups and hybrid EVs in Australia and the Middle East, the domestic market remains stuck in low gear, reported Bangkok Post.

Local car sales dipped nearly 3% in the first five months of the year, down to 252,615 units.

There was one ray of light: car manufacturing climbed 10.3% year-on-year in May, marking the first increase in 21 months, driven by a surge in production of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and pickup passenger vehicles.

But unless Thai drivers start buying again, industry insiders fear the recovery could stall, said Surapong.

“We need bold moves to restore consumer confidence. This trade-in scheme could be the spark that gets the engine running again.”

Latest Thailand News
Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok Bangkok News

Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok

6 minutes ago
Cambodia hits back at Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;irrational claims&#8217; over energy cuts Thailand News

Cambodia hits back at Thailand’s ‘irrational claims’ over energy cuts

13 minutes ago
5 caught crossing Thai-Cambodian border, paid 4,000 baht each Crime News

5 caught crossing Thai-Cambodian border, paid 4,000 baht each

25 minutes ago
Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video) Thailand News

Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video)

39 minutes ago
Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri Thailand News

Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri

44 minutes ago
AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi Krabi News

AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi

2 hours ago
Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home Chiang Mai News

Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home

2 hours ago
Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions Bangkok News

Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions

2 hours ago
Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom Thailand News

Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom

2 hours ago
Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets Bangkok News

Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets

3 hours ago
Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree Business News

Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree

3 hours ago
Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions

3 hours ago
Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear Business News

Rev it up: Tax breaks drive Thai pickup market into high gear

3 hours ago
Bangkok expressway turns into treasure hunt after cash falls from vehicle Bangkok News

Bangkok expressway turns into treasure hunt after cash falls from vehicle

3 hours ago
Thai student attacked at school prompts investigation Crime News

Thai student attacked at school prompts investigation

3 hours ago
Police probe death of unidentified man in Ayutthaya canal Thailand News

Police probe death of unidentified man in Ayutthaya canal

4 hours ago
Totes tragic: Luxury handbag hire scene left holding the purse Business News

Totes tragic: Luxury handbag hire scene left holding the purse

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested minutes after stealing 1.3 million baht gold from Songkhla mall Thailand News

Thai man arrested minutes after stealing 1.3 million baht gold from Songkhla mall

4 hours ago
Phuket cracks down on illegal migrant labour, 48 workers arrested Phuket News

Phuket cracks down on illegal migrant labour, 48 workers arrested

4 hours ago
Class action: Thai schoolkids fight fire with fryer power Pattaya News

Class action: Thai schoolkids fight fire with fryer power

4 hours ago
Rain and shine: Thailand braced for torrential takeover Thailand Weather Updates

Rain and shine: Thailand braced for torrential takeover

4 hours ago
Heartfelt project: Thai photographer offers portraits and snacks to border soldiers Thailand News

Heartfelt project: Thai photographer offers portraits and snacks to border soldiers

5 hours ago
Half-price holidays: Thailand’s 1.75 billion baht tourism boost Thailand News

Half-price holidays: Thailand’s 1.75 billion baht tourism boost

20 hours ago
Pattaya Beach gets a major cleanup as locals unite for safer shore Pattaya News

Pattaya Beach gets a major cleanup as locals unite for safer shore

21 hours ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
99 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x