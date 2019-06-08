Thai Medical Council warns local men against penis enlargement scams and bogus treatments | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Medical Council warns local men against penis enlargement scams and bogus treatments
WARNING: This story may make men squirm and some women laugh.
The Thai Medical Council on Facebook is warning Thai men to stop trying to enlarge their penises, especially with DIY treatments. They report that there thousands of Thai men, mostly between 20-30 years, who are injecting themselves with various substances in the hope of ending up with a larger penis. Other completely bogus methods used creams, elastic bands, various pills and potions and some just gruesome looking apparatus (scroll below).
The Council says they can end up suffering skin eruptions, crinkling, and bending of their penis as a result of the bogus treatments. In worst-case-scenarios amputation may be required.
“the plural of “penis” has been suggested to be either: “penises”, “penii”, or “penes”
They say that Thai men should visit their doctor if they’re having erectile problems and not rely on the internet or fake promises to solve any issues they might have regarding size or erectile dysfunction.
The post also mentioned surgical procedures to add, ummm ‘length’, but warned that they could be drawn out procedures, often involving multiple surgeries with no assurance of success. And they would likely be painful with risks of losing ‘performance’ as a result.
The medical council says that “size was not important”. They said that too many Thai men believe if they they had larger penises they could give more pleasure to their partners.
The post claimed that 97% of Thai men had some form of erectile dysfunction but usually do nothing about it except suffer stress, and that only 3% seek medical help or take advantage of the various medications to improve erectile function.
Government set to clampdown on overcharging in the pet medical care industry
Not content with just clamping down on some of the excesses of the Private Hospital system for humans in Thailand, the government is now planning to keep an eye on the prices of medication, medical supplies and medical services at pet clinics and pet hospitals as well. As with the Thai private hospital system a swell of complaints about high prices and rip offs for pet services has spurred the action.
The director-general of the Internal Trade Department, Whichai Phochanakij, says authorities will act immediately as they already have legislation and new rules in place covering the regulation of medication and medical services for the human versions of hospitals and medication.
He says they want to crack down on price-gouging for medical supplies and medical services in the pet care industry. If the proposal to regulate pet medical services and medical supplies is approved by the central committee, the new guidelines will go to cabinet for discussion and approval.
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
PHOTO: Andreita Levin
New outrage alert. Doing yoga poses on famous or sacred sites around Thailand will get you into trouble with the authorities.
Tourist Police say they’ve caught up with a foreign woman who shared photos on her Instagram account performing yoga exercises at sacred and historic sites around Thailand.
“A Mexican yoga teacher from Canada is being criticised for photos she posted on Instagram showing her going through yoga exercises in sacred places in Thailand, including in the Emerald Buddha Temple.”
On Wednesday, officers from Chiang Rai Tourist Police spoke to Andreita Levin after they received complaints from people who said the photos were inappropriate.
Mexican born Levin, has posted photos at sites around the country including Prasat Pra Thepbidorn, Rong Sue Ten temple in Chiang Rai, Sukhothai Historical Park and at the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.
Tourist police say that Ms Levin will not be charged over the photos but has agreed to remove them after requests she delete them from her Instagram page. Ms Levin confirmed that she intends to stay in Thailand and continue her holiday.
She’s promised officials that she won’t take any more photos posing yoga poses at sacred sites in the country. Some of her favourite poses include the ‘lotus sunrise’ pose, the ‘golden apple goddess’ pose and the famous ‘Thai faux outrage’ pose.
Environment
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”
Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.
Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.
The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.
“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”
For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.
“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”
