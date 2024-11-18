Thai man’s bewitching romance scam, casts spell on victims (video)

Photo via KhaoSod

Two Thai women are seeking justice for themselves and other victims after a Thai man allegedly ran a romance scam, cast black magic spells and swindled money from them and others.

The two victims, 27 year old Kasamon and 29 year old Phitchaya, sought help from non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to facilitate legal action against the alleged romance scammer, identified as 32 year old Bank.

During a press conference today, November 18, with Saimai Survive and several media outlets, the two women revealed that Bank flirted with each victim and tricked them into financially supporting him, leading to losses amounting to several million baht.

Kasamon recounted her relationship with Bank, explaining that they met on a dating application in October 2019. Throughout their five-year relationship, Bank claimed to work as a military doctor at a hospital in the Bangna neighbourhood of Bangkok.

Kasamon frequently dropped Bank off and picked him up from work, offering him financial support for his daily living expenses. In total, she spent over 1 million baht on him. Unable to tolerate the financial strain any longer, she ended their relationship.

Phitchaya, another victim, revealed that she had been in a relationship with Bank for six months and faced similar issues to Kasamon. Bank claimed that his superiors had not approved his salary and requested financial support, promising to repay her but never did so.

Black magic suspected

Phitchaya ended the relationship in September after discovering Bank was having affairs with other women. At his ordination ceremony, she met two suspicious women whom Bank’s mother claimed were his secretaries.

However, Phitchaya later discovered that the two women were also Bank’s lovers and that he was not a military doctor. When she asked to break up with him, Bank allegedly refused and threatened to harm her if she persisted.

Phitchaya also shared the video when she argued with Bank to the public. In the video, Bank pushed Phitchaya onto the sofa, ordered her to sit still, used vulgar words with her, and threatened to hurt her more.

The two victims also expressed suspicions that Bank cast black magic spells on them. They recounted that he took them to a ritual at a religious site in Saraburi province. During the ritual, they had holy threads tied to their wrists and gold leaves placed on their foreheads.

After the ritual, the women reported feeling trust in Bank and believing everything he told them. Once they cut the threads, they claimed they felt free and realised the harm Bank caused.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, revealed that after discussions with the victims, he discovered that most of them were medical professionals. Bank reportedly targeted women in this profession, possibly due to their high incomes.

No details have been provided on the next steps of the foundation or the progress of legal action against the alleged scammer.