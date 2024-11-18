Porsche-paced: Thai woman taken for a ride in surprise luxury Grab

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the most thrilling ride of her life, a Thai woman was left gobsmacked when a luxury Porsche showed up for her ordinary Grab booking. The surprise pickup, which has since become an Internet sensation, was all thanks to the driver’s usual vehicle being in the shop, leaving him to earn points in style with his flashy substitute.

TikTok user @babybabe_88, known as Bam, took to the platform to reveal the jaw-dropping incident, complete with a video capturing her astonishment. It all happened around 2am, today, November 18. when she was returning from a jaunt in the trendy area of Thonglor.

Awaiting her usual ride outside a bustling shopping haunt, Bam got a call from her driver, only to be told he was pulling up in a black sedan. Little did she know, this “sedan” was a swanky Porsche. A quick double take and Bam managed to spot the sleek car, much to her disbelief.

Despite the unusual circumstances, complete with the car’s suspicious lack of a registration plate, Bam decided to give it a chance, noting the driver’s details matched the app’s info. The driver himself was as unassuming as any typical Grab driver, casually dressed and polite, reported KhaoSod.

Curiosity piqued, Bam quizzed him on his choice of vehicle. As it turned out, his actual ride was a humble red Nissan Juke, but with it being out of commission, he opted for the more enchanting Porsche, proving that sometimes, even prestige gets practical.

From Thonglor to Huai Khwang, the journey zipped by without a hitch, costing her a mere 174 baht, standard fare but an extraordinary experience. Not one to miss a twist, Bam documented the surreal ride to her friends’ amazement, challenging stereotypes about Grab drivers’ backgrounds.

Bam’s boisterous adventure underscores a tale of unexpected glamour in the ride-sharing world, proving yet again that you never know what surprises the road might have in store. After all, as this encounter shows, people from all walks of life might just enjoy a lap on the service circuit, luxury wheels and all.

