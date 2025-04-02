Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

A Thai bar owner in Pattaya found his LGBTQIA+ friend lying dead under his bed with a blue towel in his mouth, and his gold necklace, worth nearly 250,000 baht, was missing.

The owner of a bar in Pattaya, Sakesan, discovered the lifeless body of his friend, 30 year old Nai, in his room on the second floor of a four-storey apartment in Soi Kor Phai 4/5 in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya today, April 2. He immediately contacted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to investigate his friend’s death.

Officers revealed to Channel 8 that Nai was found lying naked and face down, with the upper part of his body under the bed. His mouth was stuffed with a dark blue cloth, and he had a deep wound, approximately 4-5 centimetres deep, to his stomach. However, the weapon used to inflict the injury had not yet been identified.

Police suspected that Nai had died at least three days before his body was discovered. His remains were swollen and emitted a strong, unpleasant odour throughout the area.

Upon investigating the room, officers found a dish, a box of food, a plastic bag of soup, and condiments near his feet.

They suspected that Nai had prepared to eat before his death. His mobile phone was still charging. A fake gun, two pieces of luggage, and a cardboard box were also found at the scene.

Sakesan informed police that Nai was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and had a long-distance relationship with his German boyfriend, who financially supported him. Nai was a regular at his bar, and Sakesan last saw him on March 29.

On that day, Nai had been drinking beer at the bar before returning to his accommodation via a motorcycle taxi. After he became unresponsive to calls and messages from Sakesan and other friends, they decided to check on him at his apartment.

Upon arrival, they noticed a strong, unpleasant odour and requested a spare key from the apartment owner to enter the room. Sakesan was shocked by the tragic scene and became suspicious of the circumstances surrounding Nai’s death.

Sakesan also noted that Nai always wore a gold necklace worth nearly 250,000 baht, but it was missing.

Nai’s body is currently undergoing an autopsy, and police are conducting a further investigation into the case.