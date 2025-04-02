Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
310 2 minutes read
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai bar owner in Pattaya found his LGBTQIA+ friend lying dead under his bed with a blue towel in his mouth, and his gold necklace, worth nearly 250,000 baht, was missing.

The owner of a bar in Pattaya, Sakesan, discovered the lifeless body of his friend, 30 year old Nai, in his room on the second floor of a four-storey apartment in Soi Kor Phai 4/5 in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya today, April 2. He immediately contacted officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to investigate his friend’s death.

Officers revealed to Channel 8 that Nai was found lying naked and face down, with the upper part of his body under the bed. His mouth was stuffed with a dark blue cloth, and he had a deep wound, approximately 4-5 centimetres deep, to his stomach. However, the weapon used to inflict the injury had not yet been identified.

Police suspected that Nai had died at least three days before his body was discovered. His remains were swollen and emitted a strong, unpleasant odour throughout the area.

Related Articles

Upon investigating the room, officers found a dish, a box of food, a plastic bag of soup, and condiments near his feet.

They suspected that Nai had prepared to eat before his death. His mobile phone was still charging. A fake gun, two pieces of luggage, and a cardboard box were also found at the scene.

Thai gay man found dead in room gold missing
Photo via Channel 8

Sakesan informed police that Nai was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and had a long-distance relationship with his German boyfriend, who financially supported him. Nai was a regular at his bar, and Sakesan last saw him on March 29.

On that day, Nai had been drinking beer at the bar before returning to his accommodation via a motorcycle taxi. After he became unresponsive to calls and messages from Sakesan and other friends, they decided to check on him at his apartment.

Thai LGBTQIA+ dead in Pattaya apartment
Photo via Amarin TV

Upon arrival, they noticed a strong, unpleasant odour and requested a spare key from the apartment owner to enter the room. Sakesan was shocked by the tragic scene and became suspicious of the circumstances surrounding Nai’s death.

Sakesan also noted that Nai always wore a gold necklace worth nearly 250,000 baht, but it was missing.

Nai’s body is currently undergoing an autopsy, and police are conducting a further investigation into the case.

Mysterious death of Thai gay man in Pattaya
Photo via Amarin TV

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations Thailand News

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

3 hours ago
Shaky ground: Thailand in world&#8217;s top 60 earthquake-hit countries Thailand News

Shaky ground: Thailand in world’s top 60 earthquake-hit countries

3 hours ago
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing Pattaya News

Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

4 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

4 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video) Thailand News

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

4 hours ago
Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown Tourism News

Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown

4 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel Thailand News

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

4 hours ago
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival Things To Do

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

4 hours ago
Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover Bangkok News

Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

4 hours ago
More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake Bangkok News

More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake

4 hours ago
Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills Bangkok News

Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills

4 hours ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box Pattaya News

Crime doesn’t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box

5 hours ago
Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services Transport News

Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services

5 hours ago
Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket Phuket News

Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai struggles with severe air pollution from wildfires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai struggles with severe air pollution from wildfires

5 hours ago
Chinese embassy pledges cooperation in SAO building probe Bangkok News

Chinese embassy pledges cooperation in SAO building probe

5 hours ago
Thai man found dead after leaving home to work in Taiwan Thailand News

Thai man found dead after leaving home to work in Taiwan

5 hours ago
Truck collision on Kanchanaphisek Expressway causes fatality, traffic chaos Bangkok News

Truck collision on Kanchanaphisek Expressway causes fatality, traffic chaos

6 hours ago
15 dead, 72 missing amidst quake rubble in Bangkok Bangkok News

15 dead, 72 missing amidst quake rubble in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Trailer and pickup clash sparks heated dispute in Nonthaburi Crime News

Trailer and pickup clash sparks heated dispute in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Baiyoke Tower heir drops legal action over false claim on Facebook Bangkok News

Baiyoke Tower heir drops legal action over false claim on Facebook

6 hours ago
Not in Pattaya: Police deny viral video of dangerous motorcycle riding Pattaya News

Not in Pattaya: Police deny viral video of dangerous motorcycle riding

6 hours ago
Laotian man arrested for illegal motorcycle taxi work in Bangkok Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested for illegal motorcycle taxi work in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Pattaya’s new Bali Hai Pier to boost access to Koh Larn Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new Bali Hai Pier to boost access to Koh Larn

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
310 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

4 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

4 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

4 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

4 hours ago