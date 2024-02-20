Thai man loses 10,000 baht after sex with woman met on roadside

A Thai man accused a woman he met on the roadside of stealing 10,000 baht in cash from him after they had sex. The woman insisted the money was her hard-earned cash.

Several motorists on the Friendship Highway in the Isaan province of Udon Thani filed a complaint with Nonsung Police Station stating that they witnessed a Thai man chasing a Thai woman on the road. It looked as if the man was trying to physically assault the woman. They urged the police to investigate the incident, fearing a possible car accident and danger to the woman.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the aforementioned Thai man, later identified as 38 year old Maykin, parking his motorcycle by the roadside. Maykin, visibly stressed and upset, informed the police that a 36 year old woman named Gig had stolen 10,000 baht in cash from him.

Maykin elaborated that he encountered Gig while seated at a roadside bus stop, where he was searching for recyclable waste to sell while riding his motorcycle. Finding Gig to be friendly, he decided to buy some alcohol to share with her at the bus stop before they proceeded to a nearby hotel to have sex.

Maykin then took Gig to a BBQ restaurant for dinner, only to realise that his money had disappeared, leading him to suspect Gig. Upon questioning her about the missing money, Gig became angry and promptly fled from him.

Maykin immediately realised that she must be the thief and decided to chase her, as reported by motorists on the road. Maykin stated that he discovered some of his money in Gig’s possession but she refused to return it, claiming it was her savings.

Gig was summoned to the police station for questioning. Upon arrival, she maintained her innocence. Officers then examined Gig’s savings, which were kept in a piggy bank, and found that all the banknotes, amounting to approximately 6,000 baht, were neatly stored together.

Consequently, the police instructed Gig to return the cash to Maykin. Maykin agreed to withdraw the charges, surrendering the remaining money and forgoing any further demands from Gig.