Man nabbed for illegal otter trade in wildlife bust in Chachoengsao

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Authorities in Chachoengsao province apprehended a 26 year old suspect for harbouring protected wildlife, including otters, in his possession.

During the raid in Plaeng Yao district, law enforcement officers seized not only the carcasses of three soft-shelled turtles but also those of two pangolins from the suspect’s residence. The identity of the individual, however, remains undisclosed.

The suspect is set to face charges under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 1992, which strictly prohibits the trade and possession of endangered species. The arrest unfolded following a tip-off about advertisements circulating on social media platforms, offering protected animals for sale.

Undercover officers, posing as buyers, successfully negotiated a deal for two otter cubs, priced at 9,000 baht, and arranged to meet the seller at his property to finalise the transaction.

A stern warning has been issued to the public, highlighting the severe consequences awaiting those caught with protected species. Offenders risk imprisonment for a maximum of five years and/or a hefty fine of up to 500,000 baht upon conviction, reported Thai PBS World.

Furthermore, individuals involved in the illicit trade of protected species without proper licensing could face even harsher penalties, including imprisonment for up to 10 years and/or a staggering fine of up to 100,000 baht.

In related news, a Japanese pet shop owner has been apprehended by local authorities in Tokyo for his alleged involvement in smuggling birds and mangosteen fruits into Japan from Thailand.

The Metropolitan Police Department disclosed that the shop owner, Masayuki Sekiguchi, stands accused of violating both the infectious diseases control law and the plant quarantine law. His arrest last Wednesday, February 14, left many bewildered by the accusations levelled against the seemingly harmless pet enthusiast.

In other news, CISF personnel thwarted a smuggling attempt at Kempegowda International Airport, Karnataka, India, as a passenger who landed from Bangkok on an AirAsia flight tried to conceal a live cobra inside a bottle.