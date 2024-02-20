Algerian tourist nabs 20,000 baht amulet from Bangkok gold shop

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

An Algerian tourist has been apprehended and charged with the theft of a valuable amulet worth around 20,000 baht from a prestigious gold shop nestled in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

The Algerian tourist was identified as Garou by Police Superintendent Police Colonel Santi Kornkasem of the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division. He was nabbed on Monday following an intense investigation triggered by a complaint lodged by Samatya Rattana-ubonchai, the proprietor of Yong Seng Heng gold shop on Phra Sumen Road.

According to Samatya, the 56 year old suspect casually strolled into her establishment around 2.30pm last Thursday, February 15, expressing an interest in examining gold amulets. However, his nonchalant facade masked his true intentions as he cunningly pocketed a prized gold-framed Buddha amulet valued at approximately 20,000 baht before slipping away unnoticed.

Upon reviewing security footage, Samatya swiftly sounded the alarm, prompting a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division. Their relentless pursuit culminated in the suspect’s apprehension, where he was positively identified by the astute shop owner.

Under intense interrogation, the Algerian tourist, aided by an interpreter, reportedly confessed to the crime, leading authorities to recover the pilfered amulet concealed within a shoulder bag in his hotel room along Phra Sumen Road, reported Bangkok Post.

With the evidence secured, the Algerian tourist was promptly handed over to Chana Songkhram police to face legal proceedings.

