Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:54, 04 January 2025| Updated: 14:56, 04 January 2025
75 2 minutes read
Thai man finds brother dead in Chai Nat, suspected murder
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking discovery unfolded when a man found his brother dead under suspicious circumstances in Chai Nat province, leading him to believe that his brother was murdered.

The deceased, 62 year old Sukasem, was found in a single-storey concrete house in Sapphaya district, Chai Nat province. Police were alerted to the scene following reports of a suicide, but evidence at the site suggests otherwise.

Police, including Pijak Suriyasenee, an investigator at Sapphaya Police Station, responded to the call alongside a volunteer rescue foundation and a duty doctor from Sapphaya Hospital. The house’s front door was locked with a chain, showing signs of forced entry. Inside, Sukasem was found hanging from a beam under the roof, wearing only a pink sleeveless shirt, with his trousers around his ankles. Initial examinations noted abrasions on his left abdomen and blisters on his left leg, indicating his death occurred two to three days prior.

Sukasem’s older brother, 64 year old Chai expressed doubts about a suicide attempt. He recounted that Sukasem had previously sought help from a retired police officer in their neighbourhood during the night, claiming he was being attacked.

The officer visited Chai the next morning to inform him of Sukasem’s visit, stating, “Do you know that Sek came to me saying someone was after him? He mentioned his wife’s ex-husband had repeatedly attacked him but managed to escape each time.”

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Chai also mentioned previous break-ins at Sukasem’s house and strongly believed his brother was murdered, citing inconsistencies with a typical hanging suicide.

The deceased’s partner revealed further insights into the situation. She had only been living in the rented property with Sukasem for one to two weeks and had been in a relationship with him for seven to eight months. During the new year festivities, they parted ways to celebrate with friends, after separating on January 1. She stated they had not argued before parting. Upon returning, she found it challenging to contact him, as he did not answer her calls. Her discovery of his death added to the unfolding tragedy.

Police are currently investigating by interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene. They have not concluded that Sukasem committed suicide nor dismissed the possibility of foul play. To ascertain the true cause of death, Sukasem’s body was sent for an autopsy, and further proceedings will follow based on the results, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

