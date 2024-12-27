Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

Published: 11:46, 27 December 2024
A desperate Thai father committed a murder-suicide involving his three children after his wife requested a divorce to start a new family. Tragically, only an eight year old boy survived the horrific incident.

The distressing event took place in a bathroom near Mae Khao Tom Reservoir in the northern province of Chiang Rai at around 7.30am on Wednesday, December 25. The surviving child, eight year old Kan, escaped the scene and sought help in a nearby community area for his father and siblings.

Locals immediately alerted Ban Du Police Station and rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, they were unable to save the Thai man, 37 year old Terdkiat, or his two other children, six year old Gun and three year old Kiat.

All the deceased were found hanging in the bathroom and reportedly died at least an hour before their discovery. Kan, who survived, had strangulation marks around his neck and was rushed to hospital for further medical attention.

Kan later informed the police that his father hanged him and his siblings before taking his own life. Kan survived because his rope had torn.

Police investigated the motive behind Terdkiat’s actions and discovered it was rooted in the immense stress following the breakdown of his relationship with his wife. After the divorce, Terdkiat had been solely responsible for raising the three children, with some assistance from his mother and the children’s grandmother.

On the day of the incident, Terdkiat left home as usual to take his children to school. However, he stopped at the reservoir, forced his children into the bathroom, and used ropes he had brought from home to carry out the tragic act.

Terdkiat’s 79 year old mother, Nee, revealed in an interview with ThaiRath that her son told her a few days earlier that he would no longer stay with her and the children. He said he was planning to go far away for a long time. When she asked where he intended to go, Terdkiat refused to answer.

Nee also shared that Terdkiat hugged each of the children and told them the same thing. She never imagined that he would commit such an act.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

