Man arrested after fatal sickle attack over neighbour dispute

A 40 year old man was arrested for fatally attacking his 64 year old neighbour with a sickle in Mueang Phra Phloeng, Khao Chakan district, Sa Kaeo province. The incident occurred on May 2, with the suspect claiming provocation due to harassment of his wife and ongoing disputes.

Yesterday, May 3, Police Colonel Montri Chuying, acting as superintendent of Khao Chakan Police Station, received reports about the violent incident from Deputy Inspector Police Lieutenant Sonchai Bangprasert and Police Lieutenant Rachen Ngojantra. The attack took place in Ban Mai Phatthana, Mueang Phra Phloeng in Khao Chakan district.

The suspect, later identified as Somchai Srisanok, known locally as Nai, allegedly used a sickle intended for grass clearing to fatally wound his neighbour Sompong Chanbunhuang, also known as Ta Phong.

The incident unfolded on the afternoon of May 2. Following the attack, Police Lieutenant Sonchai, Police Lieutenant Rachen, local administrative officials, and the special operations team from Mueang Phra Phloeng quickly arrived at the scene.

Somchai was apprehended at the location, and the weapon, a metal-handled, 94 centimetres long sickle, was found in his bedroom where he had been hiding.

Investigations revealed that Sompong and Somchai had been embroiled in a long-standing feud, exacerbated by Somchai’s drug use the day prior. Sompong had expressed concerns to neighbours about Somchai’s threats, which ultimately led to the fatal confrontation. Despite being rushed to Khao Chakan Hospital, Sompong succumbed to his injuries.

Upon arrest, Somchai had injuries and blood stains on his abdomen and left thigh. During questioning, he confessed to the attack, citing that Sompong had previously harassed his wife and insulted him continuously.

He also admitted to using methamphetamines before the incident. Initially, Somchai was charged with causing bodily harm resulting in death, reported KhaoSod.

After completing the investigation and documentation, police detained Somchai along with the evidence, handing him over to Khao Chakan Police Station investigators for further legal proceedings.