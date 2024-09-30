Thai man dies mysteriously, autistic son covered in bloodstains

Photo by สนามข่าวเมืองปราการ via Facebook/ สมาคมสื่อสารมวลชน ข่าว วิทยุและโทรทัศน์-ประเทศไทย

A 69 year old Thai man died mysteriously in his home in the central province of Samut Prakan. His autistic son was discovered on the second floor of the house, with his body covered in bloodstains.

The 52 year old community leader, Chatree Kaenphulert, called the Ruamkatanyu Rescue Foundation and officers from Samrong Nuea Police Station to a two-storey house in the Theparak sub-district, Mueang district, Samut Prakan yesterday to investigate the death of the 69 year old man, identified as Sittiphat Suttikitiworrakun.

Chatree told Channel 3 that Sittiphat had lived in the community for about 30 to 40 years. He resided with his son, who had autism, since the son was very young. The autistic man often made a lot of noise but locals in the area were understanding.

Residents in the area confirmed that Sittiphat took excellent care of his son. Chatree mentioned that Sittiphat was generally healthy, though he appeared thinner in recent years but was unaware of any congenital diseases.

Neighbours grew concerned when the two were silent for two days. Furthermore, Sittiphat did not leave home to buy food for his son as usual. His neighbour, 62 year old Panadda Jirapreechasakun, became curious about their absence and asked Sittiphat’s relatives to check on him and his son.

The relatives, hesitant to enter the home, contacted community leader Chatree, who went to the scene with them. Upon entering the house, they found Sittiphat’s body on the stairs. His son was not on the first floor, so Chatree called rescuers to check upstairs.

According to the rescuers, Sittiphat had four wounds on his forehead, one on his right temple, and two more on the back of his head. It was believed he had died at least one day before his body was discovered. There were no signs of theft or struggle at the scene.

The rescuers found Sittiphat’s autistic son on the second floor. His body was covered with bloodstains, and he appeared frightened. The rescue team escorted him out of the house. He tried to pull his father’s body with him, but the rescuers intervened.

Police officers investigated the scene but were unable to determine the cause of Sittiphat’s death or conclude the case. His body is currently undergoing an autopsy.