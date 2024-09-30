Cure, Store, Save with TerpLoc – MicroClimate explained

Image via Grove Bags/Grin Goodness

When it comes to cannabis, there’s one thing that everyone, from growers to sellers to enthusiasts, can unanimously agree on: fresh bud is a must. If you’re a grower, then you’ve probably already known that curing and storing is where all the hard work pays off, especially in Thailand’s tropical climate. Plus, with the government planning to implement stricter controls on cannabis, it’s essential to make sure that your product meets the highest quality standards to comply with these regulations.

Thanks to the advancement of technology (and the rapidly evolving cannabis industry), you can now level up to Grove Bags, now available in Thailand. Equipped with TerpLoc technology, these reusable bags create a microclimate for curing and preserving the integrity of your cannabis. But what exactly does that mean? What is this MicroClimate all about? And how can Grove Bag help you? Here’s everything you need to know!

MicroClimate 101

Before we continue with the inner workings of Grove Bags and its TerpLoc technology, let’s talk about what a microclimate actually is first. A microclimate is a small, specific area that experiences different climatic conditions than the surrounding environment. This phenomenon can be influenced by various factors, including geography, vegetation, and human activity. In agricultural terms, a microclimate can be manipulated to create ideal storage conditions for crops, which helps to enhance their longevity and quality.

The science behind Grove Bags’ TerpLoc Technology

Similar to how salad packaging maintains freshness until consumption, TerpLoc technology leverages the concept of microclimates by creating a controlled environment that helps preserve the integrity of cannabis. So, how does it work?

TerpLoc technology is specifically designed around cannabis’ physiological properties. It features a combination of different film materials to create the perfect environment inside each bag. Grove Bags help growers by providing just the right amount of airflow and protection for cannabis, so there’s no need to open the bags during curing. The films actively let out unwanted gases and moisture, which helps keep the cannabis fresh, consistent, and strong.

But how effective is it?

In 2022, Grove Bags teamed up with Veda Scientific, a California lab known for its advanced testing of cannabis, to find out how effective the bags were. To do this, they ran a study over 12 weeks using two different cannabis strains: GG4 and MAC. Their study revealed that TerpLoc’s microclimate keeps carbon dioxide levels high and oxygen levels low. This happens because TerpLoc selectively traps and retains certain gases released during the curing process of the cannabis while allowing others to diffuse to the air around them.

When carbon dioxide increases, oxygen tends to decrease, likely due to the plant’s respiration. It’s also possible that some of the CO2 comes from THCA breaking down. The study also found that the MAC strain stored in Grove Bags maintained slightly higher moisture levels throughout the entire period, with both strains showing this after 12 weeks.

The microclimate that Grove Bags created helps preserve the full spectrum of volatile compounds that give cannabis its flavour and effects: terpenes and cannabinoids. Moreover, just like other natural products, oxidation, the process in which it reacts with oxygen and loses its quality, can damage cannabis. That’s why the low levels of oxygen inside Grove Bags minimise the breakdown of terpenes and cannabinoids. As a result, the cannabis inside it retains its flavour, aroma, and medicinal qualities for a longer period.

Grove bags vs. Mason jars

The same study found that Grove Bags are better than Mason jars at keeping THC and other cannabinoids fresh over a 12-week period. The findings showed that flowers stored in jars lost more THCA and THC, even when you factor out the decarboxylation process. This was backed up by a drop in Total THC and Total Cannabinoids during curing.

While both methods showed a decline in THC percentage during curing, Grove Bags managed to keep more of that potency intact compared to jars. Additionally, researchers conducted an analysis of various natural product components, including some lesser-known terpenes and cannabinoids, based on their signal strength. The results clearly indicated that storing cannabis in Grove Bags led to better overall retention of these compounds compared to using jars.

How Grove Bags help growers facing regulatory changes

While cannabis will not be re-criminalised in Thailand, it will now be subject to stringent regulations. The government plans to implement a more controlled approach by permitting the production of medical products containing THC. As the regulatory landscape evolves, it becomes increasingly important to focus on product quality.

Moreover, since the decriminalisation of cannabis in 2022, the market has witnessed a surge in growers. In such a competitive environment, as seen with premium agricultural products like Japanese strawberries and melons, superior raw materials translate into superior products. So if you want to stand out amidst the intense competition, quality remains the key differentiator.

1. Longer shelf life

One major benefit of Grove Bags is that it helps keep cannabis fresh for a longer time without sacrificing its quality. This is important for growers who want to maximise their profits and minimise waste. Plus, with impending regulations threatening the Thai cannabis market, having top-notch quality gives growers a better chance to sell their products before potential restrictions come into play.

2. Keeping medicinal qualities

When it comes to medical cannabis, it’s vital to keep those qualities intact. Grove Bags create a stable environment that protects the beneficial compounds to make sure the product remains effective. This could be a selling point if regulations shift toward medical use.

3. Better quality control

As explained above, Grove Bags create a controlled environment that helps preserve the quality of cannabis and retain its weight. The bags’ antistatic feature also protects the fragile trichome heads on the flower to make sure nothing is lost.

4. Cost savings

By extending the shelf life and reducing waste, you can increase your profits and even save more money. You’ll also spend less on labour because there’s no need to constantly burp the bags. But that’s not all. Grove Bags can be used multiple times, which means you won’t have to keep purchasing new bags.

Growers, it’s time to up your game when it comes to curing and storing your cannabis. You can get Grove Bags and experience its TerpLoc technology in Thailand at Grin Goodness, the official distributor.

